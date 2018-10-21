Finding notches a treble in terrific City of Peterborough fightback

Action from City of Peterborough's game against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate.
Action from City of Peterborough's game against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate.
0
Have your say

City of Peterborough launched a stunning late fightback to claim a terrific point from their National East Conferenbce derby against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate yesterday (October 20).

City of Peterborough conceded a third minute goal to former player Scott Gilmour and with 20 minutes to go they were 3-0 down after two second-half goals.

Action from City of Peterborough's game against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate.

Action from City of Peterborough's game against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate.

Two Joe Finding short corner strikes made it 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining, but the visitors, who are coached by City of Peterborough’s clubhouse manager, Gareth Andrew, marched down the other end to score a fourth goal.

But the home side refused to give up. Finding completed his hat-trick from another short corner with two minutes left and in the final seconds Ross Ambler was on hand to make it 4-4 after a short corner had originally broken down.

City were unfortunate to be behind at the break. After a dodgy start they attacked in waves that floundered on an 11-man defence, but they will be pleased with a point after looking dead and buried for most of the second period.

It was a cracking contest which earned great applause at the end from a large crowd.