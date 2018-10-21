Finding notches a treble in terrific City of Peterborough fightback

City of Peterborough launched a stunning late fightback to claim a terrific point from their National East Conferenbce derby against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate yesterday (October 20).

City of Peterborough conceded a third minute goal to former player Scott Gilmour and with 20 minutes to go they were 3-0 down after two second-half goals.

Action from City of Peterborough's game against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate.

Two Joe Finding short corner strikes made it 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining, but the visitors, who are coached by City of Peterborough’s clubhouse manager, Gareth Andrew, marched down the other end to score a fourth goal.

But the home side refused to give up. Finding completed his hat-trick from another short corner with two minutes left and in the final seconds Ross Ambler was on hand to make it 4-4 after a short corner had originally broken down.

City were unfortunate to be behind at the break. After a dodgy start they attacked in waves that floundered on an 11-man defence, but they will be pleased with a point after looking dead and buried for most of the second period.

It was a cracking contest which earned great applause at the end from a large crowd.