Faux in form, but City of Peterborough Ladies are beaten at Bretton Gate

City of Peterborough Ladies suffered a shock East Premier Division defeat at home to Norwich City yesterday (November 17).

Lowly Norwich won 3-2 at Bretton Gate to inflict a second successive loss on City who have dropped to fifth in the table.

Action from City of Peterborough's defeat at the hands of Norwich City. Photo: David Lowndes.

City had the majority of the possession in the first half, but were unable to convert their chances. Norwich had one attack into the ‘D’ and were able to convert against the run of play.

Only being 1-0 down at half time, City knew that they had plenty left to give, however, despite their intensity increasing, Norwich pushed their lead to two goals.

After this goal, City stepped up a gear and saw an excellent run from player of the match, Anna Faux into the ‘D’, which beat the keeper at the her near post.

City were pushing for the equaliser, but a shot from the top of the ‘D’ from Norwich saw them put the score to 3-1.

City never gave up, and Faux converted a short corner to put City back in touching distance, but time ran out.

City have a tough game at second placed Chelmsford next Saturday (November 24).