City of Peterborough win a mixed shootout and the Ladies first XI are back on form.

City of Peterborough have set their sights on a repeat visit to the National Mixed Finals weekend.

Last season the city team reached the last four for the first time in the club’s history and yesterday (January 20) they sneaked into the third round after a penalty shoot out success against Norfolk-based Harleston at Bretton Gate. Harleston were beaten in the same competition 12 months ago so City hope it will be an omen after a 5-3 penalty flick win followed a 2-2 draw.

Verity Allen of City of Peterborough mixed hockey team (red) in action at Bretton Gate against Harleston. Photo: David Lowndes.

Cameron Heald fired City in front after an edgy start that saw the hosts’ goalkeeper Michael Green make some key saves.

Heald made it 2-0 early in the second-half with a fine individual goal, but Harleston fought back to level against tiring opposition.

Heald, Neil Lake, Holly Finding, Lauren Finding and Joe Finding all converted their flicks with Green saving one Harleston effort.

The day before City of Peterborough Ladies returned to winning ways in the East Premier Division thanks to a decisive first-half display against bottom club Sevenoaks seconds at Bretton Gate.

Ross Ambler on the ball for City of Peterborough's mixed team against Harleston. Photo: David Lowndes.

Player-of-the-match and skipper Robyn Gribble scored twice in the opening period, the first following a long pass from Pam Jacobs, the second after fine play from Jeorgia Carr and Katy Lee.

Anna Faux, from a short corner, and Ellie Bolsover, after a splendid team move, also scored before the break. Sevenoaks did reply to make it 3-1 and added a consolation in the second half to make the final score 4-2.

City remain sixth ahead of another home match against Harleston seconds next Saturday (January 26).