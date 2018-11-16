City of Peterborough take on another big name at Bretton Gate.

The big names keep pitching up at Bretton Gate to take on City of Peterborough.

This Sunday’s visitors for a National East Conference match are Southgate (1pm start), one of the top clubs in the country for the past 50 years.

Bourne Deeping ladies seconds have won all eight games in East Division Four this season. Pictured are, Back row left to right, Emily Laugharne, Kirsty Martin, Rachel Adams, Millie Durrands, Jen Orrell, Helena Darragh, Kay Greenaway, middle, Keeley Mooney, Lucy Norman, Dawn McShane, Sophie Wheatley, Alice Brownlow , front Rose Taylor-Jackson.

Their domination of European and English hockey is largely in the past, but they are having a resurgence in form this season and expected to challenge for East Conference honours.

But City will also go into Sunday’s match with confidence after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Teddington last weekend.

“There are no particular stars at Southgate,” City manager Graham Finding stated. “However, they remain one of the biggest clubs in the country, and are always expected to be on or about the top of the East Conference, with ambitions to get back into the Prem ier Division.

“They’ve perhaps had a slow start this year, but they are now getting into their stride. They beat second-placed Oxted last weekend.

“But we are in the middle of an impressive run of form which we hope to take into Sunday.

“We looked the fitter and stronger side at Teddington and we looked the likeliest winners after getting back on level terms.”

City were still 2-0 down with just 15 minutes to go before Ross Ambler struck twice from two well-worked short corners.

City of Peterborough Ladies endured a tough weekend on the road losing 4-2 at Bromley & Beckenham in the East Premier Division and 4-0 at crack National League side Loughborough Students in the English Hockey Cup.

Captain Robyn Gribble shot City in front at Bromley and Lucy Dakin levelled at 2-2 early in the second-half before the home side struck twice in the final quarter.

City of Peterborough will expect to get back to winning ways at home to lowly Norwich City on Saturday (2.30pm).

City seconds continue to run away with Division Two North. Shelley Broadway and Rosie Bond both scored twice in a 6-0 win over Spalding.

Bourne Deeping Ladies seconds have won all eight of their Division Four matches and lead the division by eight points from City of Peterborough fourths. Laura Ball (2) and Jenny Orrell scored the goals in a 3-0 win at Louth seconds last weekend.

City of Peterborough men’s fifths maintained a mid-table position in Division Three North West with a 3-1 win over bottom club Wisbech seconds. Their scorers were Chris Ashwell (2) and Connor O’Sullivan.