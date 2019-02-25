City of Peterborough suffer at the hands of a Great Britain international

City of Peterborough ran into a recently retired multi-capped England and Great Britain forward yesterday with telling consequences (February 24).

Simon Mantell signed for Richmond at Christmas and proved a big difference as they hosted City in a National League East Conference game, scoring a hat-trick from the four shots he was allowed all game in a 4-0 win for his side.

City started brightly, but once Richmond opened the scoring through Mantell after 15 minutes they assumed control for the rest of the first-half and led 3-0 at the break.

City were better in the second half and forced some short corners and goalkeeping saves, but failed to gain a foothold in the match before Richmond claimed their fourth goal.

City are now four points adrift at the foot of the table and host second-placed Oxted on Saturday (March 2, 1.30pm) before a home quarter-final in the National KO Cup against Oxford Hawks on Sunday (2.30pm).

City of Peterborough Ladies’ frustrating East Premier Division campaign continued with a 1-0 defeat at St Albans seconds on Saturday. City are sixth in the 12-team table.