City of Peterborough receive no reward for two battling performances

City of Peterborough stay rooted to the bottom of the National League East Conference after two narrow defeats over the weekend.

City battled hard in both games, but went down 2-1 in Brighton on Saturday (February 16) before suffering an unfortunate 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Canterbury yesterday.

Action from City of Peterborough's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Canterbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Brendan Andrews equalised for City in Brighton 10 minutes into the second-half after the hosts had taken the break a goal to the good.

But it was Brighton who found a winner 13 minutes from time from a penalty corner.

City were caught napping against Canterbury by a second minute goal, but any concerns about fatigue after Saturday’s long road trip were put to bed by a spirited performance.

City enjoyed long spells of possession, but failed to create clearcut chances against a packed and well organised defence.

Canterbury had good moments on the breakaway, but failed to win a single penalty corner until the final seconds.

City won no short corners until the final 10 minutes when they were awarded a flurry of them, but despite trying several different routines, none worked.

Cameron Heald was excellent for City, while captain Ross Booth prompted tirelessly from midfield.

City have another chance to get off the bottom when travelling to fellow strugglers Richmond next Sunday (February 24).

There is no relegation from the National League this season.

City of Peterborough Ladies drew 2-2 at West Herts in the East Premier Division on Saturday. Jeorgia Carr and Katy Lee scored goals for sixth-placed City.