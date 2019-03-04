City of Peterborough men celebrate two fine wins

It was a weekend to savour for the City of Peterborough men’s first team as they celebrated on two fronts.

On Saturday they picked up a welcome win in the National League East Conference - only their third of the season - and then yesterday (March 3) they advanced to the semi-finals of the English Hockey Tier One Championship with a thrilling quarter-final victory at Bretton Gate.

More action from City of Peterborough v Oxford Hawks.

The Sunday success came against West Conference side Oxford Hawks and it arrived in the nick of time as Jordan Heald grabbed the winner with just 15 seconds left. That made the final score 5-4.

City went 1-0 up after eight minutes with a Danny Sisson strike but after 23 minutes were 2-1 down.

Six minutes from the end of the first half Peterborough forced a penalty corner and Adam Wilson put it away with a brilliant drag-flick to level matters.

But Hawks hit back to score in the last minute of the half to go in 3-2 up at half-time.

Four minutes into the second half, Sisson scored his second to make it 3-3 and with 20 minutes left a second scintillating Wilson drag-flick penalty corner made it 4-3 to Peterborough.

However, the visitors kept on pushing and with three minutes left they levelled with a penalty corner of their own.

The match looked to be heading to penalty strokes, but then up popped Heald with his late winner.

On Saturday, City thoroughly deserved their 3-1 home win over second-placed Oxted. Joe Finding, Brendan Andrews and Ross Ambler got the goals while goalkeeper Cameron Goodey pulled off some superb saves.