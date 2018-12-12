City of Peterborough Ladies team can wrap up a title early in the new year

Have your say

City of Peterborough Ladies seconds will be celebrating a Division Two North West title success early in the new year if they maintain their current form.

City made it 11 wins and a draw from 12 matches when beating Alford 6-0 at Bretton Gate last weekend (December 8).

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) 6-0 win over Alford. Photo: David Lowndes.

City’s scorers were Holly Finding (2), Rosie Bond, Hope Elkins, Chelsea Oldham and Shelley Broadway as they moved 10 points clear at the top.

City fourths are the only ladies team in action this Saturday (December 15) as they travel to Horncastle seconds in Division Four. They warmed up with a 4-0 win over Spilsby thanks to goals from Ed Whybrow (2), Ella Patel and Lucy Norfield.

City of Peterborough men’s second team had a busy weekend. They lost a tight game 3-2 to East Premier B leaders Wapping seconds on Saturday before beating Wisbech first team 3-1 in an English Hockey Cup game on Sunday.

Will Astbury scored both goals against Wapping with Henry Ricketts bagging a hat-trick against Wisbech.

City of Peterborough 2nds ahead of an East League defeat at the hands of Wapping, back row, left to right, Nathan Rozario, Nick Beattie, David Fisher, Zack Scotting, Trevor Matthews, Daniel Barkworth, Matthew Porter, Jordan Heald, front, Will Astbury, Nathan Foad, Manish Patel,, Sanjay Dhanani, Henry Ricketts, Connor Allen, Luke Taylor.

City are seventh in the Premier B Division, two places behind Bourne Deeping who won their derby game 4-2 at Spalding.

City of Peterborough thirds are upto fourth in Division Two North after a hard-fought 2-1 win at Norwich City thirds. Matthew Carson-Doughty scored both goals.

March won a key game towards the top of Division Three North West, 4-1 at Cambridge University thirds.