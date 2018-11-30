City of Peterborough Ladies determined to reach Christmas on a high, cup tie for the men

Ailing City of Peterborough Ladies are confident they can still challenge for a top three place in the East Premier Division despite a recent downturn in results.

City have lost their last three league games to slip from second to fifth place as a string of injury issues has begun to affect their form.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies 2nds v Bourne Deeping 1sts. Photo David Lowndes.

Last weekend City went down 3-0 at Chelmsford, but there were encouraging signs in a performance against a recent National League team who are now top of the table.

It doesn’t get a lot easier tomorrow as City host second-placed Canterbury seconds at Bretton Gate (December 1, 1pm).

“The first half of the season has had it’s ups and downs,” City skipper Robyn Gribble stated. “We did well at the start of the season winning some tough games which built the team’s confidence up.

“But recently it has been tough. Because of a few injuries it has been difficult to get a consistent side out each week.

“Luckily, other results have gone our way, and we have every confidence we can bounce back stronger than before so we are aiming for six points from our last two games before the Christmas break. We are definitely still in contention and will continue to fight for a place in the top three.”

City seconds dropped their first points of the Division Two North West season last weekend as Bourne Deeping firsts held them to a 1-1 draw. Rosie Bond had fired City ahead.

City of Peterborough men completed their pre-Christmas programme in the National League with an agonising 4-3 home defeat at the hands of Richmond.

The team who started the day bottom of the East Conference fought back from 2-0 and 3-1 down to win an entertaining game with a last-gasp short corner strike. City are eighth in the 10-team league

City host East League side Norwich City in the first round of the English Hockey Cup on Sunday (December 2, 1.15pm).

City seconds fought back from 2-0 down to beat Bourne Deeping 5-3 in the East Premier B Division. Their goalscorers were Conor Allen (2), Zac Scotting, Luke Taylor and Trevor Matthews.

City beat Bury St Edmunds in the National Over 40s competition thanks to late goal from GB international Adamd Drake and the club’s mixed team won their first round National Cup tie 4-2 against Shefford & Sandy.

Ross Ambler scored twice for the team who reached Finals Weekend last season.