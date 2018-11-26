City of Peterborough Ladies beaten at table-toppers despite plucky performance

City of Peterborough Ladies put in a plucky performance at recent National League side Chelmsford before falling to a 3-0 defeat in the East Premier Division (November 24).

All Chelmsford’s goals arrived in the second half and after City had been reduced to 11 fit players due to a couple of injuries.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies seconds (red) and Bourne Deeping firsts. Photo: David Lowndes.

City started well, but strugled to breach a strong home defence. Chelmsford piled on the pressure towards the end of the first-half, but City defended heroically.

The hosts finally took the lead with a breakaway goal and added two more late on to move to the top of the table.

City have lost three games in a row, but it’s a tight division and they are fifth, six points off the top.

Anna Faux and Katy Lee were joint players of the match for City while there was a welcome return to the first team of Lauren Finding and a promising first-team debut from Anna Maitland.

City host second-placed Canterbury seconds at Bretton Gate next Saturday (December 1).

City of Peterborough seconds dropped points in Division Two North West for the first time this season in a competitive contest at Bourne Deeping firsts. It finished 1-1 with Rosie Bond scoring for City who remain seven points clear at the top.