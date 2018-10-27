City of Peterborough Ladies are beaten for the first time

Have your say

City of Peterborough Ladies lost their unbeaten East Premier Division record after conceding a late goal at Wapping today (October 27).

Despite their lowly position in the table Wapping were well-drilled and defended stoutly while also threatening on the break. They claimed the only goal of the game five minutes from time after such a break out.

City skipper Robyn Gribble felt her side delivered an excellent perormance, but couldn’t quite force a goal. They’ve scored just seven goals in six Premier Division matches following the loss of young forwards Jeorgia Carr and Tierney Augustine to university.

City dominated the first-half, but couldn’t convert any of many short corners.

Wapping improved after the break, but City’s player-of-the-match Holly Naismith was resolute at the back and Holly Riches made one cracking save.

After falling behind City piled on the pressure, but couldn’t find the equaliser they deserved.

City drop a place to third and host another struggling side West Herts at Bretton Gate next Saturday (November 3).