City of Peterborough Ladies answer critics by coming from behind three times to win

City of Peterborough Ladies came from behind three times before returning to winning ways yesterday (November 3).

A 4-3 win over West Herts at Bretton Gate was the perfect response to questions about their lack of firepower in the East Premier Division following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wapping. City had scored just seven goals in six league games before yesterday,

City of Peterborough Ladies (red) onb the attack against West Herts. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was often a struggle against lowly, but lively opponents, but their tenacity and determination was not in dispute. The win moved them back up to third place.

West Herts took an early lead from a well-worked short corner, but City replied immediately with an equally well-

worked short corner, converted by Ellie Bolsover.

City piled on the pressure, but a West Herts break forward saw them go ahead again. City pushed hard for an equaliser, but the score stayed at 2-1 to the visitors at the break.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies (red) 4-3 win over West Herts. Photo: David Lowndes.

Skipper Robyn Gribble did set up player-of-the-match Katy Lee for a well-taken equaliser early in the second half, but West Herts were soon back in front for a third time.

But City stayed together as a team and Gribble slotted home for 3-3.

And with five minutes to go, City won a penalty corner and some clever improvisation from Anna Faux at the top, saw the ball slipped right to Bolsover, who in almost identical fashion to her first goal, hit the ball past the keeper to give City the points.

City travel to fifth-placed Bromley & Beckenham next Saturday (November 10).