City of Peterborough ‘kicked up the backside’ ahead of big local derby

City of Peterborough will aim prove they belong at National League level by winning their East Conference derby game against Cambridge City at Bretton Gate tomorrow (October 20, 1.30pm).

City of Peterborough have suffered two crushing defeats either side of a 4-2 win at Old Loughtonians so far this season.

City of Peterborough Ladies 3rds ahead of a 0-0 draw with Spalding 2nds, back row left to right, Katie Rowe, Amelia Shepherd, Nikki Harris, Lisa Deacon, Sue McNaughton, Iris Powell, Kara Morton, front, Lara Wade, Helena Wilson, Libby Smith, Jo White, Andrea Howard, Kelly Tizzomo. Photo: David Lowndes.

Self-belief was the issue last weekend when the city side were hammered 6-1 at Canterbury after falling 4-0 down in 22 minutes according to manager Graham Finding.

It could be that City have already clashed with the two best teams in the division (they also lost 7-1 to Old Georgians), but Finding is adamant Canterbury should have been pushed closer.

“We need to believe we can compete on this stage,” Finding said. “There was a gulf between us and Canterbury in the first-half that wouldn’t have been there if we had played to our potential.

“It took us far too long to realise that we are absolutely capable of competing with the likes of Canterbury.

“The second-half was a balanced affair, but it was too late by then. Hopefully it will have served as a kick up the backside ahead of our local derby.”

City of Peterborough Ladies are still unbeaten in the East Premier Division after battling from behind to force a 1-1 draw at Harleston seconds last weekend.

City, who are now second, host mid-table St Albans seconds at Bretton Gate tomorrow (11.30am).

City of Peterborough Ladies seconds are four points clear in East Division Two North after a 4-0 win at Long Sutton.

Lauren Finding (2), Anna Maitland and Shelley Broadway scored the goals to make it four wins out of four.

City of Peterborough Ladies 3rds are still without a win in Division Three North West after a 0-0 draw with Spalding seconds at Bretton Gate.

Spalding Ladies firsts claimed their first Division Two North win of the season, 3-0 over local rivals Bourne Deeping with goals from Kelly Slater, Claire Hindmarsh and birthday girl Ellie Pybus.

Spalding moved above their neighbours as a result.

City of Peterborough seconds won a seven-goal thriller at Shefford & Sandy to move up to fifth in the East Premier Division and City thirds are third in Division Two North after goals from Manish Patel, Bob Slack and Connor Butterworth saw off Dereham 3-0.

Stuart Cunnington struck a hat-trick as Spalding charged up to third in the Premier B Division with a 6-1 win over West Herts seconds.