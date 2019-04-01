City of Peterborough head for the promotion play-offs after last-day win

It’s the promotion play-offs for City of Peterborough after a tense finish to their regular National League East Conference campaign yesterday (March 31).

City won their final game 2-1 at rock bottom Cambridge City which would have been enough to guarantee a top-six finish and a place in Division One of a restructured National League next season as long as there was a winner in the game between Brighton and Teddington. Unfortunately a second-half equaliser for Teddington meant City had to settle for seventh and a play-off battle against North and West Conference sides Preston and Fareham. Two of those three sides will be promoted.

City finished level on points with Brighton and Teddington, but missed out on goal difference. There was no disgrace in that considering they were cast adrift at the bottom not so long ago.

City had to fight hard for victory against fierce local rivals Cambridge before scoring twice in the second-half through a fine individual goal from Ben Read and a Ross Ambler short corner.

The home side stepped up their game and pulled a goal back 15 minutes from time to set up a frantic finale, but City held out.

City start their play-off campaign on Sunday (April 7) against as yet unknown opponents.