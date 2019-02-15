City of Peterborough have two chances to climb off the bottom of the National League East Conference table this weekend.

City dropped to the bottom after a 4-1 defeat at Southgate last weekend and a win for Richmond over Cambridge City.

Action from City of Peterborough Ladies 2-1 win ver Wapping last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

It’s not such a doom-laden predicament as there is no relegation from the National League this season, but City believe they have played well enough to deserve a higher placing.

They can prove it when travelling to Brighton tomorrow (February 16) before hosting Canterbury at Bretton Gate on Sunday (February 17, 1pm).

“It’s not ideal to have two games in the same weekend,” City manager Graham Finding stated. “We will be slightly understrength at Brighton and then we must take on a strong Canterbury side after a hard match and a long day of travelling.

“However we are in good form despite losing at Southgate and we will be determined to take points from both fixtures.

“We didn’t get the rub of the green at Southgate who also punished us with their superior finishing.”

City, who knocked National Premier Division side Beeston out in the last round of the English Hockey Tier One Cup, have been drawn at home to mid-table West Conference side Oxford Hawks in a quarter-final tie to be played on Sunday, March 3.

City sixths remain deep in relegation trouble in East Division Four North West despite a first win of 2019, 5-0 over bottom club Wisbech thirds.

Wayne Humphries claimed a hat-trick with Connor O’Sullivan, in his first match of the season, and Phil Martin also on target.

City of Peterborough Ladies secured a welcome 2-1 home win over Wapping in the East Premier Division last weekend thanks to goals from Anna Faux and captain Robyn Gribble.

City, who are sixth, travel to next-to-bottom West Herts on Saturday and many of the first team ladies will also be involved in Sunday’s National Mixed Cup match against Lincoln at Bretton Gate (2.30pm).

City reached the semi-finals last season.