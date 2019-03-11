City of Peterborough continue to enjoy a magnificent March

City of Peterborough’s magnificent March continued yesterday with a thrilling come-from-behind 3-2 win over Teddington in a National League East Conference match at Bretton Gate.

City toppled second-placed Oxted and reached the semi-finals of English hockey’s first tier cup in their first two fixtures of the month.

Adam Wilson plays the ball forward for City of Peterborough against Teddington. Photo: David Lowndes.

And they warmed up a freezing home crowd yesterday (March 10) by twice retrieving deficits before claiming victory with Joe Finding’s second sweet short corner strike of the afternoon eight minutes from time.

There was little in the opening half to hint at the excitement to come as a tactical battle saw few scoring chances.

City did miss a couple of half chances through Adam Wilson and Brendan Andrews before Teddington took the lead through a powerful hit from Andrew Pett after 21 minutes.

City continued to see plenty of the ball, but it took their first short corner of the match on the stroke of half-time to equalise through man-of-the-match Finding. Teddington were a man down at the time having contested, quite reasonably according to the expert umpires on the sidelines, a free hit award in City’s favour.

That incident spurred Teddington on and they dominated the opening exchanges of the second half before deservedly taking the lead through a short corner conversion from former Great Britain Olympian Matt Daly, one of two Olympians in the visiting side, seven minutes after the re-start.

In truth Teddington looked more likely to score the next goal as well, but the game changed on a moment of individual brilliance from Cameron Heald 15 minutes from time.

Heald picked up a loose ball on halfway and dribbled his way past several defenders before unleashing a reverse hit shot that took a deflection before finding its way into the net.

City continued to press and were rewarded by Finding’s second precise finish of the game, after another decision that upset the Teddington players.

There was still time for a Teddington striker to intercept a loose pass from Grady Wing and bear down on goal, but City ‘keeper Cameron Goodey stood tall to make a match-clinching save.

The win moved City off the bottom of the table, but it might not be for long as they visit runaway leaders Old Georgians next Sunday (March 17).

City will host National League North leaders Bowden in the semi-final of the cup on Saturday, April 27.

There was a minute’s silence before yesterday’s game for City player Richard Goodson who passed away aged 54 recently. Goodson also played for Bourne Deeping.