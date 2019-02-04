City of Peterborough claim a huge knockout victory

City of Peterborough claimed a big scalp on a memorable afternoon at Bretton Gate (February 3),

Beeston Hockey Club have won the country’s main knockout competition five times in the last 11 years, but they won’t be adding to that impressive tally in 2019 after losing on penalty flicks to an inspired City side in the second round of the English Tier One Championship.

Cameron Heald (red) on the ball for City of Peterborough against Beeston. Photo: David Lowndes.

Beeston were far from full strength - they had players away on international duty with GB for a start - but they fielded a similar standard of team against City in the same competition in 2018 and 2016 in and won 6-0 and 5-1 respectively.

City are a different animal this season. Battle-hardened by playing regular National League hockey themselves - they play a division below Beeston - they defended well and attacked intelligently. They were worth the 2-2 draw they earned after 70 minutes and held their nerve to win a penalty contest as goalkeeper Cameron Goodey saved three flicks, including one that would have handed victory to Beeston if it had been converted.

The first round of five flicks apiece finished 3-3 with Joe Finding, Grady Wing and Adam Wilson scoring for City. Finding scored again in the sudden death barrage that followed. Goodey made a save leaving Wing to be mobbed by happy team-mates after scoring the decisive flick.

City started superbly as Ross Ambler scored in the second minute, but Beeston equalised within 60 seconds.

City of Peterborough (red) defend against Beeston. Photo: David Lowndes.

Beeston took the lead five minutes before the break after a spell of pressure, but City were straight back down the other end to level with Sisson’s lobbed finish.

City were excellent in the second-half sharing possession with their illustrious opponents and winning a couple of short corners without finding a finish, Beeston finished strongly, but apart from a superb short corner save by Goodey, a defence well marshalled by Finding restricted scoring opportunities.