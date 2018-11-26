City of Peterborough beaten by a goal scored after the final whistle had blown

City of Peterborough suffered the agony of a defeat from the last hit of the game, one taken after the final whistle had sounded, in their National East Conference League match against Richmond at Bretton Gate (November 25).

Richmond arrived in the city bottom of the table, but with former Olympian Richard Alexander, the owner of over 100 GB caps, in their line-up so a tough contest was expected.

And tough it proved, as well as richly entertaining as City led 2-0 and 3-1 before falling to a dramatic defeat.

A short corner was awarded to Richmond just as the final whistle was blown with the scores tied at 3-3. Hockey laws demand the corner is played out and visiting player Jordan Hussell promptly converted with ease to ensure victory.

City had started brightly scoring twice from short corners, albeit unrehearsed ones, in the opening 20 minutes through Ross Ambler and Jordan Heald.

Richmond slowly eased their way into the game and pulled a goal back before half-time, but Sam Blunt looked to have secured the points for City with a close-range finish eight minutes into the second half.

But former City player Marcus Howard replied immediately for Richmond with a fierce first time strike and with two home players, including key defender Joe Finding, spending time in the sinbin together the visitors started to dominate.

City ‘keeper Cameron Goodey made some fine saves, but was eventually beaten 15 minutes from time after a fine pass from Alexander.

The game then became stretched as both sides pushed for the winner. City failed to convert the one short coner they managed to win - Richmond were more clinical from theirs.

City now enter the winter break eighth in a 10-team league, ahead of Richmond and Old Loughtonians. There is no relegation from the East Conference this season.