Captain Robyn to the rescue for City of Peterborough

City of Peterborough will spend Christmas in fifth place in the East Premier Division after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Cambridge City seconds at Bretton Gate (December 8).

City started the better of the two teams and put a lot of pressure on the visitors early on in the game. Against the run of play though Cambridge surged forward and won the ball in the ‘D’, sending a reverse shot high into the net to take a half-time lead.

City came out hard at Cambridge in the second half with excellent work and determination across the pitch and when a short corner was upgraded to a penalty flick, enabling skipper Robyn Gribble to coolly convert and to put her team level.

City continued to dominate in possession with stand out performances across the team, but specifically from player of the match Lucy Dakin and despite having to defend multiple short corners from the visitors, kept pushing on for a winner, but the scoreline stayed level.

The result kept City just three points off second place.

They return to action on January 12 at fourth-placed Broxbourne.