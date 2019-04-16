Camp Retro make history at the Roger Brummitt tournament

Have your say

Hot favourites Camp Retro created Roger Brummitt Trophy history at the weekend (April 13/14) by claiming a fourth successive victory in the popular mixed hockey event.

Not even in the glory days of the all-conquering Bretton Beavers have a team won a competition that has been running for 62 years four times in a row.

The Barely Legal team that competed in the 2019 Roger Bummitt tournament. Photo: David Lowndes.

In fact Camp Retro are unbeaten in Brummitt hockey. They have won the event every time they’ve entered.

And they were dominant again this year at Bretton Gate, winning all seven games they contested, scoring 27 goals and conceding just two.

Camp Retro came up against surprise finalists GPO in the last game of a long weekend and eased to a 4-0 win thanks to goals from Annie Dalton, Peter Scott, Lewis Fraser and Di Bevan.

Dalton struck from a short corner and Scott scored from open play as Camp Retro led 2-0 at the break. Fraser also converted a short corner before Bevan completed the scoring in the second-half.

Ragamuffins fielded two teams in the 2019 Roger Brummitt Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was a great effort by GPO who have supported the Brummitt for decades and who last reached the final in 2008 when they were beaten narrowly by Beavers.

They reached the final after goals from Lucy Dakin and Simon Buckley sealed a 2-0 win in their final group game against regular finalists Ragamuffins A.

The city side came through a tough group which also included the legends team of Jurassic Beavers and the current Beavers side.

The Plate Final was a much more evenly-contested game with first-time entrants Bourne Deeping Hockey Club Squad Goals pipping fellow first-timers Rutland Horseshoes 1-0.

Robert Dalton scored the only goal of the game following a superb solo run and although Horseshoes pressed hard for an equaliser, Bourne Deeping held out thanks in part to a great goalkeeping display from Shane Carlton.

The Jack Rouse Trophy awarded to the team with the best fair play record went to long-standing Brummitt entrants Blue Green Zeds.

Group winners in qualification on Saturday were Camp Retro, Ragamuffins A, Sons of Pitches and Jurassic Beavers.

Full report, round-up and pictures in the PT on Thursday (April 18).