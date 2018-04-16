BRUMMITT TROPHY: A hat-trick of titles secured with the very last hit of the tournament

Camp Retro claimed their third successive Roger Brummitt Mixed Hockey Trophy success with the last hit of the entire two-day tournament.

Underdogs Sons of Pitches, a team of young City of Peterborough players, had fought a terrific rearguard action in the final against star-studded opponents yesterday (April 15), but eventually succumbed to a short corner taken after the final whistle had blown. Chris Porter was the man to strike from close range to spark celebrations not often seen at this long-running event.

Ragamuffin B (green) v Inches of Post in the Riger Brummitt Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

There is no doubt Camp Retro were worthy winners, but Sons of Pitches goalkeeper Callum Rigby made a string of fine saves to keep them at bay. Brendan Andrews had pulled off a remarkable goalline save in the first-half. The champions remain unbeaten in the Brummitt having entered the competition for the first time in 2016.

Sixteen teams entered the 2018 tournament which was played as a nine-a-side event until the finals because of an unfit grass pitch. The top two from four groups of four went forward to compete for the Trophy, with the bottom two battling it out for the Plate.

The final of the Plate was won by Inches of Post against Beavers in a shuttle penalty shoot out following a 1-1 draw. Joe Lester had fired Beavers in front before Nicky Reddy equalised.

Inches of Post goalkeeper Charlie Exton made one crucial save from Ryan Evans in the shoot-out before Beavers’ keeper Michael Green thwarted Reddy, but a miss from Beavers in the next round of penalties gave the Plate to Inches of Post.

Action from Blue Green Zeds v Almighty Ones (black) in the Roiger Brummitt Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

GPO won the Jack Rouse Trophy for fairplay.

All results and pics in the Peterborough Telegraph on Thursday (April 19).