Ambler at the double as City of Peterborough deliver a strong fightback

An impressive run of performances from City of Peterborough continued away at Teddington yesterday (November 10), this time earning a point against the side who remain a single place above them in the National Conference East table.

Teddington came into this game buoyant following an impressive victory the previous week at Canterbury.

But City started well, creating a number of early chances, but failing to put any of these away, only to see Teddington fashion opportunities of their own both on the break, and through a number of short corners.

City defended well, but as pressure from Teddington steadily mounted they took the lead from open play in the 23rd minute.

At half time the score remained 1-0. From the start of the second period Teddington pressed hard, determined to add to their lead, which they did in the 50th minute despite losing a player to a yellow card for an ill-time challenge.

That goal arrived against the run of play when City were playing their best hockey of the match so they remained confident they could still take something from the game, and off the back of superior fitness put Teddington under ever increasing pressure.

This resulted in a series of short corners, with Ross Ambler converting in both the 55th and the 61st minutes.

For the remainder of the game Peterborough looked the most likely victors, but had to settle for the draw - on reflection a good result having trailed by two goals with only 15 minutes left on the clock.

Following two tough away fixtures, City, who are seventh in a 10-team league, now conclude the first half of the season with two home games, the first of which sees them face an improving Southgate side next Sunday (November 18) who will go into the game off the back of an impressive 3-1 victory against second placed Oxted.