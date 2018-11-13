A tough weekend on the road for the battling City of Peterborough Ladies

It was a tough weekend on the road for City of Peterborough Ladies as they lost in the East Premier Division and in the English Hockey Cup.

City went down 4-2 in an exciting league game at Bromley & Beckenham before losing 4-0 at the crack Loughborough Students in the cup.

City took the lead at Bromley when captain Robyn Gribble deflected home a fierce short corner strike from Anna Faux.

The hosts hit to back to equalise and then took the lead before the break against the general run of play.

City knew they had to step it up a gear in the second-half and in the first five minutes won another penalty corner, which was slipped to Gribble who delivered the ball to Lucy Dakin who deflected in at the far post to put the scores level again.

City continued to battle hard, but it was Bromley & Beckenham who broke away to score twice more, including from a penalty flick in the final moments. Leah Goodley was nominated as City’s player-of-the-match.

Unbeaten Loughborough are riding high at the top of the National League West Conference so City were always going to be up against it.

But they showed strength and character, keeping the scoreline to only 4-0 in a game that could have seen many more goals. City’s defence, in particular, have to be commended for keeping their heads high, with excellent performances across the team.

Specific mention goes to player of the match, Hannah Knotts, who had a superb game at the back, before going off injured.