Guy on song as Uffington bash Bourne

Have your say

Guy Cunningham smacked 168 for Uffington in a 135-run win at Bourne in Rutland Division Two.

The massive win was enough to send Uffington to the top of the table, while Bourne are bottom.

Zeeshan Manzoor whacked 20 fours and four sixes in his 146 not out for Ketton Sports in Leicestershire Division Three against Narborough & Littlethorpe.

Matt Bird carried his bat for 103 for Ketton who piled up 277-2 in 45 overs before Bashrat Hussain took 6-14 in a huge 216-run victory.

BATTING

G. Cunningham (Uffington) *168

A. Mitchell (Peterborough Town) *151

Z. Manzoor (Ketton Sports) *146

B. Milne (Hunts Over 50s) 111

A. Larkin (Ufford Park) 110

J. Richardson (Burghely Park) *109

C. Gillett (Market Deeping 2nds) 109

J. Porter (Wisbech 2nds) 104

M. Bird (Ketton Sports) *103

L. Bruce (Petreborough Town) *100

A. Taylor (Ramsey 2nds) 90

S. Ali (Huntingdon) 88

D. Norman (Cambs Over 50s) *84

H. Meichan (Orton Park) 80

D. Gillett (Hunts Over 50s) 78

R. Keymer (Ufford Park) 78

Y. Mirza (Barnack) 76

A. Bennett (Bretton *75

C. Dring (Spalding 2nds) 74

J. Mills (Newborough 2nds) 68

A. Venkatachalem *67

J. Khan (Huntingdon) 67

M. Ingram (Oundle Town 2nds) 65

R. Sayer (Cambs) *64

S. Howard (Peterborough Town) 63

L. Eyett (Pinchbeck) 62

R. Gill (Werrington) 62

C. Milner (Peterborough Town) 61

T. Wilson (Spalding 2nds) *58

P. Waughman (Hunts Over 50s) 56

M. Esser (Wisbech 2nds) *55

S. Crossley (Bourne) 55

V. Parvathaneni (Newborough) *53

J. Jeffrey (Oundle Town 3rds) 53

R. Zafar (Werrington) 53

W. Javed (King’s Keys) *52

N. Gadsby (Cambs Over 50s) *51

M. Raheel (King’s Keys) *51

P. Richardson (Newborough 2nds) 51

S. Malton (Market Deeping) *50

K. Carlson (Ramsey) 50

E. Cooper (Burghley Park) 50

H. Purcell (Ramsey) 50

*Denotes not out

BOWLING

S. Perera (Market Deeping) 7-46

C. Birch (Stamford Town) 6-11

B. Hussain (Ketton Sports) 6-14

J. Juckes (Spalding 2nds) 6-62

H. Craig (Oundle Town) 5-26

A. Beeston (Pinchbcek) 5-31

M. Edwards (Peterborough Town) 5-61