Greetham junior Condie nets a county competition prize

Isabella Condie from Greetham Valley Golf Club was in superb form at the Jennings and Pegotty county competition played at Lincoln.
She won the girls best net prize after firing a round of 83-16=67 and has now had her handicap cut to 14.
RESULTS ROUND-UP
NENE PARK
Mixed
Captains’ Drive In: 1 Chris Naylor/Pam Davis/Gary Meisel; 2 Geoff Siggins/Trevor Smith/Gary Witney; 3 Kevin Hawkins/Neil Farrington/Ann Hawkins.
Seniors
Toft 3½, Nene Park 3½ (Nene Park names only):
David Asher/Ray Palmer lost 4&2; Kevin Hawkins/Andrew Curwen won 1 up; Dudley van Kerro/Robin Yeomans lost 7&5; Paul Wright / Carson Steptoe lost 2&1; Arthur Manners/Ken Gregory won 5&3; Paul Hackney/Paul Lucas won 2 up; Terry Leverton & David Flynn halved.
Orton Meadows April Medal: 1 Robin Malins net 69; 2 Mike McCreery net 70; 3 Nick Rowles net 72.
Thorpe Wood Spring Stableford: Division One - 1 Paul Hackney 38pts; 2 Brian Cox 35pts; 3 Paul Clay 34pts. Division Two - 1 Brian Hall 39pts; 2 Ashley Mellow 35pts; 3 Carson Steptoe 34pts.
Thorpe Wood Boongate Kia Stableford: 1 Paul Lucas 41pts; 2 Brian Oliphant 37pts; 3 Brian Cox 37pts
Orton Meadows Summer League: 1 Philip Bines 37pts; 2 Paul Lucas 37pts; 3 Nick Rowles 35pts.
Ladies
Midweek Thorpe Wood Medal: 1 Maggie Crisp 37pts, 2nd Margaret Seed 34pts; 3 Cath Hunt 34pts.
Orton Meadows Weekend Stableford: 1 Nicole Yates 31pts; 2 Denise Payne 30pts; 3 Heather McCrae 24pts.
Lynne Simpson Salver: 1 Pam Davis net 67; 2 Jayne Davis net 68; 3 Barbara Caville net 86.
Weekend Stableford: 1 Pam Cox 35pts; 2 Pam Davis 35pts; 3 Karen Martins 34pts.
Men
Monthly Stableford: Division One - 1 Corey Dann net 70; 2 Chris Hewitt net 70; 3 Martin Gee net 70. Division Two - 1 Paul Cliff net 67; 2 Jamie Homewood net 67; 3 Carl Fisher net 71.
Juniors
Easter Cup: 1 Samuel Marshall 41pts; 2 Lorenzo Chapman 38pts; 3 Oliver Brown 36pts.
PETERBOROUGH MILTON
Seniors/Juniors
Seniors 4, Juniors 4 (Seniors names first):
Graham Beer/ David Longworth lost to Jade Roberts/Ollie Clark 4&3; Mike McKendrick/Ian Clulow beat Jacob Williams/Morgan Cresswell 1 up; Mike Williamson/Rob Lakin lost to ShivaniKarthikeyan/Euan Herson 1 down; Trevor Bradshaw/ Steve Moule lost to Emily Horsted/Harry Smith 6&5; Don McFarlane/ Michael Stevenson beat Will Clark/Adam Barker 2 up; David Bygrave/John Stratton beat Hannah Talbot/Chelsey Sharp 4&3; Kevin Julian/ John Drury lost to Kai Raymond/Ellie-Mae Horsted 1 down; Charles Gunn/ Tony Wood beat Megan Chandler/Maliha Mirza 3&2.
Seniors
Milton 2½, St Neots 4½ (Milton names only): Graham Beer/Tony Dyer lost 1 down; Don McFarlane/Terry Locks lost 5&3; Mike Williamson/Stephen Croft lost 3&2; Pete Glover/SutPanchi lost 6&5; Mike McKendrick/Steve Moule halved; Trevor Bradshaw/David Rager won 2&1; Keith Benson/Rob Lakin won 6&5; Phil Collins/Mike Goodall lost 3&1.
RAMSEY
Men
Brand Cup: 1 Steve Willis 75 - 8= 67; 2 Paul Hodgkin 68 - 1=67; 3 Karl Arthur 72-3=69.
GEDNEY HILL
Seniors
April Medal: Division One - 1 Eric Cowles net 64; 2 David Lord net 67; 3 Steve Sayer net 71. Division Two - 1 John George net 66; 2 Peter Orbine net 67; 3 Keith Lawrence net 69. Division Three - 1 A. Rowe net 79; 2 Paul Wood net 79; 3 Stuart Biggar net 80.
Ladies
April Medal: 1 Maggie Bingham net 73; 2 Ann Chick net 81; 3 Jacqui Rust net 88.
GREETHAM VALLEY
Men
April Medal: 1 Mark Emmet 88-19=69; 2 Darren Child 73-4=69; 3 Carl Causbrook 81-12=69.
Ladies
April Medal: 1 Sheila Douty net 72; 2 Rachel Southwell net 82; 3 Jackie Friend net 86.
Midweek Medal: Division One - 1 Jill Cannings 91-19=72; 2 Ellie Haughton 75-2=73; 3 Sue Brand 87-14=73. Division Two - 1 Janet Dandeker 101-24=77; 2 Sandra Begy 114-34=80; 3 Jacky Bayley 102-81=81.
Mixed
Midweek Medal: 1 Brian McInerney 78-10=68; 2 Kevin Shilham 77-7=70; 3 Steve Orton 82-12=70..
ELTON FURZE
Seniors
Midweek Medal: Division One - 1 Andy Anderson; 2 Michael Penfold. Division Two - 1 John Dewis; 2 Michael Mitchell. Division Three - 1 Colin Savage; 2 Stephen Cook.
Men
Midweek Medal: 1 Jack Roe; 2 Dominic Woods.
Elton Masters: 1 Jeremy Spurgeon; 2 Leo Brown.
Ladies
Midweek Medal: 1 Elaine Fares; 2 Trish Croke.
Elton Masters: 1 Carla Myhill; 2 Dawn O’Donnell.