Vintage start for Milton captains

The four 2019 captains at Peterborough Milton officially began their year with the traditional drive-in last week.

Following the 18th green putting-out by the previous 2018 captains, the four new captains arrived by vintage car dressed in traditional golfing attire of plus fours for the gents with the ladies’ captain wearing a long skirt, for their ceremonial drives from the first tee.

Junior captain Sam Balaam was first to hit followed by Graham Beer, the seniors captain, then Karen Trevor for the ladies and finally new club captain Mike Walters.

All the captains have selected ‘Little Miracles’ as their charity for the year, which was launched at the lunch following the drive-in.

Little Miracles (www.littlemiraclescharity.org.uk) is a local support facility for children with life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses, along with their families. It is based at The Spinney in Westwood and famously built by the BBC’s DIY-SOS and volunteers over nine days back in 2011.

Invited guests were then hosted at a formal dinner in the evening with singer Nicole Lawrence providing the entertainment.