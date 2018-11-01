Thalia bang on course to become a professional

It’s a case of so far so good for Thalia Martin as she pursues her dream of becoming a golf professional.

The 22 year-old Peterborough Milton member is currently studying for a degree in golf performance and coaching at Preston University and the first year of the course has gone well.

She certainly came out of it with flying colours on the practical side.

“It was a wonderful summer for golf weather-wise and I made the most of it,” said the former Jack Hunt School pupil.

“I got my handicap down from five to two, won through to the final of two big competitions and played well for my university team as we became BUCS Premier League champions.”

Martin finished 11th out of a field of 75 top club golfers in the final of The Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy competition and in September won the Northants Champion of Champions competition featuring the lady champions from every club in Northamptonshire. Martin won the Milton title in 2017.

“I’m loving every minute of the degree course,” she said. “I get to practice every day and play in tournaments on top courses twice a week.

“Hopefully at the end of three years I can get a job as a professional somewhere. There are opportunities all over the world - at golf resorts in places like Abu Dhabi and Miami.”

Martin, who has won county titles in tennis as well as golf, first took up golf when she was 12 years-old.

“It was quite by accident really,” she said. “I went to a restaurant for a meal with my parents but our table wasn’t ready so while we were waiting I went to the Swingers golf range next door at Orton Meadows. I liked it, I was good at it and returned for more.”

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Fourball betterball: 1 Les Newbold/Mike Goodall 47pts; 2 Bruce Pell /Terry Locks 44pts; 3 Pete Glover/Peter Deakin 43pts; 4 John Oughton/Mike Walters 43pts; 5 Iain Allan/Geoff Lovell 42pts.

Seniors/Juniors

Milton Seniors 1, Milton Juniors 4 (Seniors names first): Graham Beer/Charles Gunn lost to Jacob Williams/Rylan Thomas 2 down; Ian Smith/ Stuart Mackenzie lost to Emily Horsted/Kai Raymond 4 &3; Graham Marshall/ Brent Joyce lost to Morgan Cresswell/Olly Clark 4&3; Pete Glover/Colin Sherman lost to ShivaniKarthikeyan/Megan Chandler 5 &4; David Norris/Terry Locks beat Ellie-May Horsted/Euan Herson 1up.

Men

October Medal: Division One - 1 Charles Gunn 76-7=69; 2 Gary Noye 75-5=70; 3 Jay Noye 75-2=73. Division Two - 1 Ashley Piergianni 84-11=73; 2 Karthik Sundaram 86-13=73; 3 Derek Mankelow 88-13=75. Division Three - 1 Ian Graham 88-17=71; 2 Suresh Sahi 87-15=72; 3 Alex James 92-16=76. Division Four - 1 Elio Pragliola 98-27=71; 2 Dave Holbrow 93-20=73; 3 Steve Williams 98-23=75.

Ladies

Weekday October Medal: 1 Christine MaCleod net 68; 2 Janette Hill net 71.

Ladies Winter Comptetion: 1 Phyl Cook/Jean Cameron/Ann Nicholls 76; 2 Ros Cuthbert/Christine Patrick/Margaret Stone 70; 3 Linda Gill/Lesley MacFarlane/Wendy Greenaway 65.

ELTON FURZE

Men

StarBake Bogey: 1 A. Butcher 7; 2 D Woods 5.

John Brensthul Memorial: 1 P. Eustace 38pts; 2 M. Bassam 38pts.

Seniors

Winter League: 1 D. Pope/T. Pike 43pts; 2 S. Cook/K. Green 41pts.

Ladies

Midweek Stableford: 1 H. Bayliss 38pts; 2 T. Crighton 37pts.

John Brensthul Memorial: 1 M. Smith 36pts; 2 D. O’Donnell 35pts.

Mixed

Elton Furze 2.5, Old Nene 3.5 (Elton Furze names first): J. Walters /P. Eustace beat C. Clary/ D. Lack 6&5; E. Toyne/E. Butler lost to I. Justice/C. Harness 4&2; M. Taylor/D. Pope halved with A. Francis/D. Preston; M. Smith/T. Toyne lost to S. Martin/ N. Setchell 3&2; J. Butler/D. Smith beat L. Clarke/J. Martin 3&2; J. Elliott/G. Walters lost to B. Groves/P. Groves 2&1.

NENE PARK

Juniors

Medal: 1 Lucas Bickers net 71; 2 Jack Polson net 76; 3 Lynden Dalby net 87.

Serpentine Green Cup: 1 Lucas Bickers 39pts; 2 Jake Lawless 35pts; 3 Jack Polson 33pts

Men

Daily Mail Qualifier: 1 R. Chapman/M. Kassan 71; 2 G. Meisel /C. Burke 72.5; 3 D. Riley/S. Watson 74.5.

Mixed

Falls Trophy: 1 Nick Bussey 37pts; 2 Gary Witney 35pts; 3 Chris Naylor 34pts

Ladies

Midweek 9 Hole League: 1 Cath Hunt 20pts; 2 Ann Hawkins 19pts; 3 Gill Day 19pts.

GEDNEY HILL

Men

Gedney Hill FC Trophy: 1 Nick Markillie 41pts; 2 Chris Davies 39pts; 3 Rob Bye 39pts.

October Medal: 1 Dave Roberts net 62; 2 Chris Davies net 67; 3 Pete Orbine net 67.

Seniors

October Medal: Div One - 1 Keith Lawrence net 73; 2 Barry Hircock net 74. Div Two - 1 John George net 69; 2 Pete Orbine net 69. Div Three - 1 Paul Wood net 76; 2 Keith Partridge net 84.

Golden Oldies: Up to 70yrs - 1 John George net 65; 2 Wally Lawes net 67. 71-75yrs - 1 Keith Partridge net 70; 2 Keith Lawrence net 72. 76yrs and over - 1 Noel Delaney net 70; 2 Tom Melvin net 76.

R & S Trophy: 1 Barry Hircock 41pts; 2 John George 41pts; 3 Steve Sayer 36pts.

Ladies

Centenary Bowl: 1 Lynn Exley 26pts; 2 Maggie Bingham 26pts; 3 Ann Chick 22pts.

Dunelm Cup: 1 Chris Bennett 26pts; 2 Maggie Bingham 25pts; 3 Carole Brightey 14pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Mixed

Qualifier: 1 Chris Tapsell 44pts; 2 Liz Taylor 40pts; 3 John Morfee 38pts.

Pairs Knockout Final: Sheila Douty/Wayne Porter beat Wayne Catt/Hayley Hunt.

Men

Medal Winners Qualifier: 1 Alex Barnett 87-12=75; 2 Paul Thwaites 88-13=75.

Ladies

Medal Winners Qualifier: 1 Ellie Haughton 77-3=74; 2 Sophie Beardsall 77-1=76; 3 Rachel Southwell 103-26=77.

Past Captains Competition: 1 Angela Wheeler 39pts; 2 Susie Ellis 34pts; 3 Liz Bond 34pts.

Midweek Stableford Qualifier: 1 Gary Adams 38pts; 2 Neil Baker 35pts; 3 Ken Porter 34pts.

Juniors

Patrons Cup Medal , Blankney: Girls net - 1 Isabella Condie 67. Girls gross - 1 Ellie Haughton 79. Boys net - 2 Luc Affleck 72; 3 Joe Sargood 73.

Seniors

Past Captains Day, Beeston Fields: 1 John Morfee 34pts; 2 Dave Lucas 31pts.

Pairs Betterball : 1 Peter Wood/Micky Fish 43pts; 2 Graham Smith/George Brand 42pts; 3 Neil Lowndes/Terry McNulty 41pts.