Royal Lytham tames Tiger in top amateur event

Peterborough Milton star Robin Tiger Williams was in great form over the first 36 holes in the big Lytham Trophy event at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The 17 year-old England youth international fired fantastic rounds of 68 and 73 in the top amateur tournament and was sixth at the halfway stage with a one-over-par 141.

But then it all went wrong and his two closing rounds of 77 left him back in 34th place at the finish on 15 over 295.

Matthew Jordan (Royal Liverpool) blitzed the field to win by nine shots with 272 (67, 69, 70, 66).

RESULTS ROUND-UP

GEDNEY HILL

Men

April Medal: 1 Rob Bye net 64; 2 Brian Johnson net 70; 3 Chris Davies net 71.

Lombard Trophy: 1 Steve Whyatt net 66; 2 Nigel Bright net 67; 3 Neale Venters net 67.

Seniors

3 Club Champtionship: 1 Greg Walsh 36pts; 2 Mike Page 34pts; 3 Rob Newns 32pts.

May Medal: Division One - 1 Steve Sayer net 76; 2 Barry Stanford net 77; 3 Bob Townsend net 80. Division Two - 1 Neil Sargeant net 73; 2 Keith Lawrence net 75; 3 Rob Warlow net 78. Division Three - 1 D. Smith net 76; 2 Don Hinshelwood net 84; 3 Keith Partridge net 89.

ELTON FURZE

Men

McIntyre Hudson Pairs: 1. Doody/Holland 64; 2 Harbisher/Bond 64.

CAGU Greensomes League, Elton Furze 8, St Ives 0 (Elton Furze winners only): Priston/Woods; Furzeland/Bayliss; Clifton/Albutt; Spurgeon/Hall.

Beijing Pairs Trophy: 1 R. Hall/K. Huntly 64; 2 R. Kapila/J. Gibson 65.

Ladies

Elton Furze 2.4, Oundle 1.5 (Elton Furze names first): J. Walters/A. Wood halved with P. Silburn/D. Croskell ; M. Smith/S. Pawson beat P. Wilkinson/C. Rowell 3&1; B. Stone/C. Rudkin beat V. Lyon/S. Parsell 3&1; J. Elliott/L. Johnson lost to C. Fogarty/L. Cater 3&1

Mixed

Elton Furze 4, Tydd St Giles 2 (Elton Furze names first): J. Walters/C. Bayliss lost to M. Taylor/M. Vassell 3&2; M. Taylor/T. Kane halved with N. Stead/M. Stead; B. Stone/ R. Hall halved with S. Racey/P. Jackson; J. Ross/A. Butcher beat C. Burton/T. Martin 3&2; J. Elliott/R. Stone. beat L. Miller/M. Miller 2&1; M. Smith/G. Walters. beat M. Osborn/P. Tilney 5&4.

MARCH

Men

Huit Shield : 1 Lewis Ogden net 73; 2 Mick Russell net 74; 3 Les Forrester net 76.

Morton Cup: 1 David Speechley net 67; 2 Thomas Sharp net 68; 3 Lewis Ogden net 69.

Medal: 1 Lewis Ogden net 71; 2 Lewis Hearn net 76; 3 Andy Lilley net 77.

Lombard Qualifier: 1 Lewis Hearn 38pts; 2 John Church 35pts; 3 Steve Parrish 34pts.

Mixed

Bank Holiday Texas Scramble: 1 Lewis Ogden/Lewis Hearn/Andy Lilley/James Campbell 54.1; 2 Ken Roberts/Tina Roberts/ Malcolm George/Michal Simpson 62.7; 3 Mark Athow/Shona Kent/Emma Norman/Jean Alterton 62.75.

Ladies

Spring Meeting: 1 Emma Norman 33 pts; 2 Maureen Pope 30pts; 3 Jean Alterton 29pts. Nearest the pin 2 & 11 - Margaret Butt; Nearest the pin 6 & 15 Glenis Jones.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Midweek Medal: Division One - 1 Ian Smith 79-7=72; 2 Gary Noye 79-4=75; 3 Ted Dunn 80-5=75. Division Two - 1 Numan Mirza 82-12=70; 2 Tom Streeton 82-10=72; 3 Dave Wright 83-11=72. Division Three - 1 Conor Brennan 90-20=70; 2 Sean Johnston 84-14=70; 3 Derek Mankelow 89-15=74.

Ladies

April Medal/Askew Cup/Charity Cup Qualifier: 1 Chris Hunt 72; 2 Mary Martin 73; 3 Linda Gill 74.

Weekend Coronation Trophy/BMW201: 1 Jade Roberts 64; 2 Myra Landsborough 77; 3 Amanda Naunton 80.

Weekday Coronation Trophy/BMW201: 1 Janet Seconde 74; 2 Janet Goodall 76; 3 Lesley McFarlane 76.

Weekday May Medal: 1 Janet Goodall 72; 2 Elaine Mankelow 77; 3 Heather McCrae 78.

Nene park

Men

May Medal & Lombard Qualifier: Division One - 1 Chris Hewitt net 70; 2 John Wood net 71; 3 Stuart Randell net 73. Division Two - 1 Calum Meneely net 68; 2 Matthew Goodall net 73; 3 Brian Cox net 75.

Ladies

Lombard Medal: 1 Suzanne Jones net 75; 2 Carol Alban net 83; 3 Ann Hawkins net 84.

Seniors

Medal (Orton Meadows): 1 Thomas Whittle net 70; 2 Reginald Robinson net 71; 3 John Gribble net 74.

Suzanne Dickens Competition: 1 Iain Caville 36pts; 2 Barry Orgill 34pts; 3 John Hickling 34pts.

Juniors

Easter Cup: 1 Oliver Clark 46pts; 2 Jack Polson 43pts; 3 Calum Meneely 34pts.