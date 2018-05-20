NENE PARK: A fantastic day out for the ladies

*More than 100 ladies representing 20 different clubs descended on Thorpe Wood Golf Course to take part in the Nene Park AM AM 2018 event.
A quartet from Kibworth finished first ahead of a composite team from the host club, Elton Furze and St Neots. An Elton Furze team of Liz Johnson, Marilyn Smith, Carla Myhill and Jenny Walters finished third.
But more importantly a raffle raised over £340 for Macmillan Cancer Care.
“It was a fantastic day,” Nene Park Ladies captain Doreen Asher said.
“The weather was ideal and the course was in great condition.”