NENE PARK: A fantastic day out for the ladies

*More than 100 ladies representing 20 different clubs descended on Thorpe Wood Golf Course to take part in the Nene Park AM AM 2018 event.

A quartet from Kibworth finished first ahead of a composite team from the host club, Elton Furze and St Neots. An Elton Furze team of Liz Johnson, Marilyn Smith, Carla Myhill and Jenny Walters finished third.

But more importantly a raffle raised over £340 for Macmillan Cancer Care.

“It was a fantastic day,” Nene Park Ladies captain Doreen Asher said.

“The weather was ideal and the course was in great condition.”