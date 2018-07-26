Milton youngster Tiger reaches last 32 in US Junior Open

Have your say

Peterborough Milton Golf Club junior Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams reached the last 32 stage of the US Junior Open.

Williams was beaten heavily 5 and 3 by home player Cameron Sisk who went on to reach the quarter-finals.

It was a great run by Williams though on the iconic Baltusrol course in New Jersey.

The Milton member qualified for the matchplay part of the event by finishing 18th in a big field after two rounds of strokeplay. He won his first matchplay game 2&1 against another American Logan McAllister.

NORTHANTS SENIORS

Peterborough Milton’s Richard Cole finished runner-up in the Northants Seniors Championship at Northants County Golf Club last week.

The one-handicapper fired a three-over par 78 to finish two shots behind champion Alan Wrigley from the host club.

Milton had three other members make the top 10 with Ted Dunn (6) fifth on 79 and Ian Smith (7) and Neil Brown (7) joint ninth with 80.

In the net category Smith, Dunn and Brown were joint fourth on 73.

EAST PGA

Thorpe Wood’s women’s professional Suzanne Dickens did well to claim fourth place playing against the men in the East PGA King’s Lynn Pro-Am with a one-over-par 73.

Joint winners with a score of 71 were Ryan Pudney of Mundesley Golf Club and James Weight of King’s Lynn Golf Club.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Rose Cup: 1 Chris Savage 69-0=69; 2 Steve Davies 82-12=70; 3 Wayne Howard 85-15=70.

Seniors

Milton 5, Spalding 3 (Milton names first): Steve Moule/Mike Williamson beat Peter Bridge/Rob Sampson 5 & 3; Mick McKendrick/ Mike Goodall lost to John Woods /Monty Britain 3 & 1; Stuart MacKenzie/Russell Laxton beat Nigel Wilkinson /Roger Brown 4 & 3; Rob Day/Stephen Croft beat Albert Jacobs/ Peter Sanders 3 & 2; Don McFarlane/Tony Wood beat Phil Smith/John Dorwood 4 & 3; Pete Glover/Geoff Dunmore lost ti Jim Dobson/Shaun Gibson 5 & 4; Keith Benson/Peter Addison beat David Halfteck/Mike Browning 3 & 1; Graham Goodall/Malcolm Wakefield lost to Rick Edwards /Lester Pybus 3 & 2.

Ladies

Captain’s Day: Division One - 1 Carol Dunn 41pts (Silver Salver); 2 Sue Hennigan 38pts; 3 Rachael Fisher 36pts. Division Two - 1 Suzanne. Evans 40pts (Silver Salver); 2 Janet Seconde 38pts ; 3 Ann Parkin 35pts. Division Three - 1 Ella Reed 37pts; 2 Mavis Parsons 36pts; 3 Sandra Stout 35pts. Team Competition - 1 Sylvia Kinder/Ann Nichols/Ann Parkin 115pts. Men’s Competition - 1 Gary Noye 43pts; 2 Anthony Edwards 38pts; 3 Andy Barber 36pts. Junior Girls 9-hole Competition - 1 Ellie Horsted 19pts; 2 Jade Roberts 17pts; 3 Emily Horsted 13 pts. Junior Boys 9-hole Competition - 1 Oliver Clark 20pts; 2 Kai Raymond 19 pts; 3 Jacob Williams 13pts. Long and Short Handicap - 1 Ann Dewhurst/Christine Laxton 40pts; 2 Janet Seconde/Lesley McFarlane 39pts; 3 Linda Gill/Sandra Juggins 38pts.

NENE PARK

Men

PC Image Trophy: 1 Gary Scotcher 41pts; 2 Mark Turnbull 41pts; 3 Michael Marot 41pts.

Seniors

July Thope Wood Medal: Division One - 1 Ray Tempest net 67; 2 Robert Cutler net 70; 3 Jim Pagan net 70. Division Two - 1 Ed Skinner net 65; 2 Mark Davey net 67; 3 Ron Turner net 68.

Orton Meadows Summer Lg Rd 4: 1 Thomas Whittle 42pts; 2 Nick Rowles 41pts; 3 Dennis Stimson 40pts.

Ladies

Ping Fourball Betterball Qualifier: 1 Carol Alban/Barbara Caville 53pts; 2 Ann Hawkins/Jayne Davis 53pts; 3 Christine Dixon/Pam Cox 48pts.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Brampton Park 3, Elton Furze 3, CAGU Scratch League Inter Club Foursomes (Brampton Park names first): D. Barham/P. Burnett lost to J. Shacklock/Bridgland 5&4; M. King/B. Newton beat D. Clifton/R. Hingston 3&1; I. Robinson/M. Gays halved with A. Scott/T. Forster.

Midweek Medal: 1 A. Butler 64; 2 B. Daniel 66.

Up With The Lark: 1 D. Clifton 42pts; 2 K. Barnes 41pts.

Ladies

Invitation Day: 1 J. Ross/A. Milsom/J. Butler/V. Morris 88; 2 T. Crighton/E. Cripps/H. Bayliss/C. McCallan 87.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

July Medal: 1 Chris Proudman 82-17=65; 2 Andrew Hatley 90-25=65; 3 Russ Aust 70-4=66.

Ladies

July Medal: 1 Marie Shelton 105-36=69; 2 Ellie Haughton 75-4=71; 3 Gilly Grant 80-9=71.

Midweek Medal: 1 Yasmin Bass 97-35=62; 2 Isabella Condie 89-18=71; 3 Deidre Ginnity 83-11=72.

Seniors

Club Championship, Round Two: 1 Fred Aspin 79-18=61; 2 Bill Skinner 81-18=63; 3 Graham Smith 74-6=68.

Club Championship overall: 1 Graham Smith 147; 2 Paul Clegg 156; 3 Ken Porter 167.

Club Championship overall net: 1 Bill Skinner 135; 2 Graham Smith 135; 3 Fred Aspin 137.