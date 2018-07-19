Milton’s Tiger sees his bold run in the US Junior Open come to an end

Have your say

Milton Golf Club junior Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams bowed out of the US Junior Open at the last 32 stage.

Williams was beaten heavily 5 & 3 by home player Cameron Sisk who went on to reach the quarter-finals.

It was a great run by Williams though on the iconic Baltusrol course in New Jersey.

The Milton member qualified for the matchplay part of the event by finishing 18th in a big field after two rounds of strokeplay. He won his first matchplay game 2 & 1 against another American Logan McAllister.

Williams has been in great form on two continents.

He was also the star man as England secured a disappointing fifth place finish in the European Boys Team Championship in the Czech Republic.

Williams shot a four under par 68 to help England qualify for the knockout stages in third place in the Czech Republic.

But, despite Williams winning his match 6 & 4, England surprisingly lost in the last eight 4-3 to Switzerland.

England were then forced into general classification matches and Williams again won 6 & 4 in a 4-3 win over Ireland.

England beat the hosts to seal fifth place 3.5-1.5, but Williams missed that match to travel to New Jersey.