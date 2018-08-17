Milton’s Tiger bows out in the second round of the British Boys Championships

Milton Golf Club’s leading junior Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams bowed out of the British Boys Amateur Championships at the last 32 stage today (August 17).

Williams, who represents England, qualified for the matchplay part of the Championships by finishing first in the strokeplay event, but, although he beat Archie Davies of Wales 5 & 4 in the last 64, he went down 3 & 2 to Aidan O’Hagan in the second round at Royal Portrush.

Earlier this season Williams lost in the last 16 of the US Amateur Championships.