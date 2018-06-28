Milton pair make the cut in the Amateur Championship

Peterborough Milton youngsters Robin Tiger Williams and Thomas Forster both did well in the big men’s Amateur Championship at Royal Aberdeen last week.

Both made the cut, finishing in the top 64 out of a field of 286 top international amateurs, to progress to the knockout stages.

Williams fired rounds of 76 and 70 for a five over par 146 and Forster went through with a 72 and 75.

Williams was then beaten 3 and 2 by Eetu Isometsä of Finald in the first round of the matchplay but Forster progressed to the third round by beating Frederic Lacroix of France on the 19th and then Daniel Hillier 2 and 1.

His exit came at the last 32 stage when he was pipped by Norway’s Viktor Hovland by one hole.

The Championship was won by Jovan Rebula, the nephew of two-time Champion Golfer of the Year Ernie Els, who secured a place in The 147th Open at Carnoustie, next year’s US Open at Pebble Beach and, by tradition, an invitation to the Masters Tournament in 2019.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Elton Furze 4, Girton 2, CAGU Foursomes League (Elton Furze names only): A. Scott/P. Farrance won 1 up; C. Bridgland/M. Nkana won 2&1; D. Clifton/R. Hingston lost 3&1.

Midweek Medal: 1 P. Bolden 72; 2 F. Demaio 73.

Captain’s Charity Day Pairs: 1 J. Butler/P. Bolden 48; 2 F. Mullinger/E. Miller 46.

Elton Furze 3, Cambridge Meridian 0, Jock Stewart Cup (Elton Furze names only): Priston/Bayliss won 6&4; Walters/Bolden won 2&1; Kelly/Clarke won 2&1.

Mixed

Elton Furze 5, Peterborough Milton 1 (Elton Firze names first): J. Walters/P. Burgess beat R. Cuthbert/G. Marshall 5&4; M. Smith/D. Pope beat M. Walters /AN Other 7&6; J. Ross/P. Eustace beat C. Hunt/C. Lightfoot 1 up; M. Taylor/M. Bone lost to B. Bandaranaike/B. Joyce 1 down; M. Cook/R. L. Hall beat C. Laxton/R. Laxton 5&4; J. Elliott/D. Smith beat J. Seconde/I. Seconde 4&3.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Peterborough Milton 5.5, Belton Park 2.5 (Milton names only): Steve Moule/ Graham Beer won 5&4; Pete Glover/Rob Lakin halved; Keith Benson/Tony Dyer won 1up; Terry Moon/Tony Wood lost 2&1; Mick McKendrick/Alan Purdy won 5&4; Graham Goodall/Terry Locks won 1 up; Trevor Harvey/David Rager won 2&1; Brent Joyce/John Drury lost 8&7.

Men

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 Geoff Dyson 39pts; 2 Jacob Williams 37pts; 3 Paul Martin 33pts. Division Two - 1 Andrew Martin 39pts; 2 Steve Williams 36pts; 3 Sean Malyon 34pts.

Ladies

Texas Scramble: 1 Georgia Sly/Janet Seconde/Irene Garnish 66.6; 2 Phyl Cook/Ann Lawrey/Wendy Greenaway 68.4; 3 Linda Gill/Gill Day/Alison Berry 69.2.

Junior Medal: 1 Jade Roberts 65; 2 Shivani Karthikeyan 70; 3 Ellie Horsted 72.

June Weekend Medal: 1 Thalia Martin 70; 2 Janette Hill 73; 3 Elaine Mankelow 73.

June Weekday Medal: 1 Christine Goodall 73; 2 Christine Patrick 73; 3 Phyll Cook 74.

Grannie Trophy: 1 Lesley McFarlane 37pts; 2 Janet Seconde 36pts; 3 Ann Parkin 34pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Rabbits Trophy (for 19+ handicappers): 1 Mark Spalding 38pts; 2 David Badley 37pts; 3 Wayne Moat 36pts; 4 Dennis Millington 36pts.

Lime & Stone Trophy (for 0-18 handicaps): 1 Anthony Mousley 41pts; 2 Ben Millier 41pts; 3 Mick Hunt 41pts..

Ladies

Greensomes Competition: 1 Sue Wiles/Jane O’Donnell 40pts; 2 Susie Ellis/Liz Taylor 39pts; 3 Liz and Izzy Haughton 37pts.