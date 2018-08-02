Milton man qualifies for big final at St Andrews

John Deakin will be flying the flag for Peterborough in a big national final up at St Andrews next month.

The 52 year-old six-handicapper fired his way into the UK final of the BMW Golf Cup International by claiming third spot out of a field of 100 golfers in the regional final at Woburn.

There was a great turnout for Gedney Hill Golf Club's Joint Captains' Day. Pictured from the left are club captain Nigel Grummit, men's winner Colin Rust, ladies winner Kim Markillie and lady captain Chris Bennett).

He finished four over par (two under on handicap) to amass 38 points and now heads off to Scotland to tackle the famous Castle Course on September 20 and 21.

And the top three there will go on to the World Final in Mexico next March where they will form a team of three representing BMW UK.

“I’m not getting that carried away but I’m certainly playing really well at the moment. So you never know,” said Deakin.

The BMW Golf Cup International is the world’s largest international tournament series for amateur golfers. Last year, there were over 100,000 entrants who competed in over 1,000 regional qualifiers around the world. Qualifiers representing 45 nations contested the final at the magnificent Fancourt Golf Resort in South Africa.

Division One prizewinners at Sunday's Thorpe Wood Open are pictured with club captain Nigel Jones. From the left are Chris Hewitt, Olly Tyler, Jacob Williams, Corey Dann, Nigel Jones, Andy Hicks and Matthew Whitwell. The event raised in the region of �230 for the captain's nominated charity of Teenage Cancer Trust.

GREETHAM VALLEY

It was club championship weekend at Greetham Valley.

Two-handicapper Trevor Smith was crowned men’s club champion after shooting two rounds of 77 to finish on 154. Runner-up on 158 was Darren Sargood.

Sophie Beardsall, who plays off one, was a convincing winner of the ladies title. She finished with a 157 total and that was eight shots clear of runner-up Ellie Haughton.

Greetham Valley club champion Trevor Smith (centre) with club captains Sue Brand and Paul Clegg.

The men’s net winner was Mick Carnie, playing off 14. He won the Cunningham Cup with an aggregate score of 140 after an exceptional first round which he completed in only seven over gross.

The best net score in the ladies championship belonged to Stephanie Craft (17). She took the Dryden Salver with 153.

PETERBOROUGH

MILTON

Greetham Valley ladies club champion Sophie Beardsall (centre) with club captains Sue Brand and Paul Clegg.

Men

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 Paul Showler 39pts; 2 James Horwood 35pts; 3 Alex Carter 34pts. DivisionTwo - 1 Leigh Wynne 38 pts; 2 Graham Marshall 34pts; 3 Sean Johnston 34pts. Division Three - 1 Tom Gallogly 35pts; 2 Leo McCormick 32pts; 3 Richard Browet 31 pts.

Seniors

Captains’ Competition: Division One - 1 Ian Smith 41pts; 2 Ted Dunn 39pts; 3 Don McFarlane 38pts. Division Two - 1 Ron Pearson 38pts; 2 John Stevenson 35pts; 3 Frank Godfrey 34pts.

King’s Lynn 4.5, Milton 3.5 (Milton names only): Steve Moule/Colin Shearman halved; Trevor Harvey/SutPanchi won 1 up; Pete Glover/Stephen Croft lost 5&4; Keith Benson/Tony Wood lost 5&4; Jim Bragg/Alan Cox lost 2&1; Rob Lakin/Eddie Trevor won 1 up; Geoff Dunmore/David Rager lost 4&3; Don McFarlane/Tony Dyer won 1 up.

ELTON

FURZE

Ladies

Stableford: 1 M. Cook 38pts; 2 A. Blagden 38pts.

Men

Roll up Medal: 1 J. Page 65; 2 A. Brown 69.

Furzegate Pairs: 1 D. Clarke/B. Draper 62; 2 A. Garford/R. Hill 63.

GEDNEY HILL

Men

Captains Day: 1 Colin Rust 41pts; 2 Chris Davies 39pts; 3 Dave Roberts 39pts.

President’s Day: 1 James Smith 48pts; 2 Nigel Grummitt 43pts; 3 Colin Rust 41pts.

July Medal: 1 Adam Britton net 60; 2 Mike Page net 73; 3 Eddie Grange net 73.

Ladies

Captains Day: 1 Kim Markillie 43pts; 2 Ann Chick 39pts; 3 Lynn Exley 37pts.

President’s Day: 1 Chris Bennett 41pts; 2 Lynn Exley 37; 3 Nikki Weller 31.

July Medal: 1 Chris Bennett net 77; 2 Lynn Exley net 77; 3 Kim Markillie net 82.

Seniors

Captain’s Day: 1 Mo Parling 42pts; 2 Steve Steels 42pts; 3 Jim Starbuck 41pts.

Gedney Hill 5, RAF Coningsby 1 (Gendey names only): Merv Davies/Neil Sargeant lost 3&2; Steve Sayer/Keith Lawrence won 2 up; Mick Page/Greg Walsh won 6&5; Barry Hircock/Pete Orbine won 3&1; David Lord/Tom Penning won 6&4; Barry Stanford/Carol Plume won 6&4.

Gedney Hill 4.5, Sudbrook Moor 1.5 (Gedney names only): Merv Davies/Neil Sargeant lost 2&1; Steve Sayer/Keith Lawrence halved; Steve Steels/John George won 3&2; Mick Page/Greg Walsh won 3&1; Rob Newns/David Lord won 5&3; Mo Parling/Barry Stanford won 7&6.

July Medal: Division One - 1 Barry Stanford net 65; 2 Steve Steels net 66. Division Two - 1 Mo Parling net 66; 2 Keith Lawrence net 70. Division Three - 1 Derrick Smith net 73; 2 Noel Delaney net 80.

MARCH

Men

Professionals Prize Competition: 1 Danny Daniel 41pts; 2 Mark Athow 39pts; 3 Les Forrester 38pts.

Seniors

Stableford: 1 Tom Dean 39pts; 2 Les Forrester 39pts; 3 Tom Robertson 35pts.

Ladies

Grannies Cup: 1 Penny Gilbert net 73; 2 Audrey Bond net 74.

Non- Grannies Cup: 1 Victoria Collett 27pts; 2 Valerie Cook 23pts.

July Medal: 1 Fiona Wood net 66; 2 Pearl Moss net 74.

Garthwaite Cup: 1 Jean McAuliffe net 69; 2 Fiona Wood net 70; 3 Margaret Butt net; 4 Michal Simpson net 71 .

Sarah Oldham Salver: 1 Penny Gilbert/Carole Wood 36pts; 2 Roz Humphrey/Glenis Jones 33pts. Nearest the pin - Sandra Russell.

Professionals Competition: 1 Shona Kent 42pts; 2 Michal Simpson 37pts; 3 Emma Norman 33pts.

Shorter Trophy: 1 Emma Norman; 2 Pam Hawes; 3 Pam Wallis.

Clarks Stableford Trophy: 1 Sandra Russell 43pts; 2 Pearl Moss 30pts; 3 Emma Norman 27pts; 4 Fiona Wood 27pts.

GREETHAM

VALLEY

Men

Club Championship/President’s Putter: 1 Trevor Smith 77+77=154; 2 Darren Sargood 158. Cunningham Cup (best net) - Mick Carnie (14) 140. Hinch Cup (best gross over 18 handicap) - Jason Greig (18) 91. Best net over 19 handicap - Wayne Moat (26) 71.

Midweek Medal: 1 Wayne Sharpe 84-20=64; 2 Gabriel Amies-McCormick 82-15= 67; 3 Jon Herbert 80-12=68.

Ladies

Club Championship/Waycott Bowl: 1 Sophie Beardsall 157; 2 Ellie Haughton 165. Dryden Salver (best net) - Stephanie Craft (17) 153. Bunny Cup (over 24 handicap) - Sandy Begy (33) 38pts.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Joyce Spiers 40pts; 2 Liz Darrall 40pts; 3 Gwen Vernal 38pts.

Seniors

Greensomes Competition: 1 Bernard Bell/Brian Gordon net 58.6; 2 Rob Gray Chris Gray net 61.0; 3 Peter Wood/Ken Porter net 61.8.

NENE

PARK

Ladies

Lynne Simpson Salver: 1 Irene Watson net 58; 2 Pam Cox net 62; 3 Rebecca Core net 65.

Mo Hopkins Salver (9 Hole Comp for h’caps 28 and above): 1 Barbara Caville 20pts; 2 Susan Hansen 18pts; 3 Jayne Davis 18pts.

Men

9 Hole Evening Summer League: Division One - 1 Michael Marot net 33; 2 John Wood net 37; 3 Stephen Marot net 38. Division Two - 1 Colm Burke net 33; 2 Iain Caville net 35; 3 Philip Norman net 37.