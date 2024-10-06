Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Golf Club member Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams shot a superb final round 66 to finish joint fourth in the DP World Tour’s prestigious Alfred Dunhill Links tournament in Scotland.

The 23 year-old, who plays under the South African flag, looked to have blown his chances of a top 10 finish when following two opening rounds of 66 with a 71 to drop to 15th on Saturday, but he delivered a final round of 66 at St Andrews on Sunday to finish on 19 under par, five shots behind winner Tyrrell Hatton.

He was rewarded with a career best payday of $203,840 dollars. He picked up £165,000 for finishing second in a DP World Tour event in South Africa in March.

The Dunhill Links is played over three courses, St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. The players play one round at each venue before the final round at St Andrews. Williams shot six under par 66s at both St Andrews and Kingsbarns.

Robin Williams in action.

The Dunhill LInks is also a pro-am team event with Williams paired with South African private equity investor John Van Wyk, a three-handicap golfer. They finished on a combined 23 under par for joint 60th place.