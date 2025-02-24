Meet the Milton Golf Club Ladies Champions for 2024
Pictured above are, front row left to right, Jen Edwards, Ann Nicholls, Lesley Fredericks, Christine Laxton, Angela Roper, Ellie Horsted, back, Karen Trevor, Jodi Peggs, Janet Goodall, Sandra Stout, Mary Martin, Ella Reed, Carol Dunn, Linda Glossop and Christine Macleod.
Local club results…
NENE PARK
Men: AFH OOM monthly medal Round One, Thorpe Wood: Division One: 1 Matthew Oliver 76/64, 2 Stuart Chalmers 81/69, 3 Anant Maher 85/73. Division Two: 1 Archie Hall 80/67, 2 Nuno Varela 98/74, 3 Damian Hodson 87/74.
Ladies: Weekend Winter League Thorpe Wood: 1 Rosie Stafford 34pts, 2 Karen Ivens 28, 3 Heather Oestel 26.
Seniors: Winter League Round Four Orton Meadows: 1 Keith Topping 40pts, 2 Colin Strickle 36, 3 Gordon Thompson 35.
Serpentine Green Winter League Round Five Thorpe Wood: Division One: 1 Roger Battle 35pts, 2 Gary Steadman 32, 3 Gary Witney 32. Division Two: 1 Stephen Parker 34pts, 2 Richard Sowell 34, 3 Neil Dodd 33.
ELTON FURZE
Ladies: Qualifying Stableford: 1 Anna Fray by three points from 2 Jane Ross, 3 Trish Crighton.
Mixed: Valentine Greensomes (2 days): 1 Tony Kane/Trish Crighton by four points from, 2 James Perry/Vanessa Perry, 3 Sarah Wade/Neil Wade.