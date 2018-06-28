LONGEST DAY CHALLENGE: Elton Furze pair play 100 holes in a day

Have your say

Two members of Elton Furze Golf Club raised over £1,000 for a cancer charity by taking part in the Longest Day Golf Challenge last week.

Steve Furzeland and Colin Baylis completed their ‘100 Hole Challenge’ in 15 hours on Thursday, starting at 4.45am and ending it at 7.45pm.

Nigel Widdowson (Seniors Captain), Jenny Walters (Ladies Captain), Colin Bayliss (Juniors Organiser), Steve Furzeland and Peter Burgess (Men's Captain).

They played foursomes golf against club assistant professionals Tim Ward and Vijay Patel over 28 holes and then a match against club captain Peter Burgess and lady captain Jenny Walters over 18 holes.

Their third match was against seniors captain Nigel Widdowson and club vice-captain David Pope over 18 holes and match number four was against Fred Mullenger and Andy Anderson.

Finally they completed their challenge with a fifth match against junior club captain Jack Roe and Jeremy Spurgeon.

They have so far raised £1,315 for ‘We Are Macmillan Cancer Support’.

The Dalrod team that completed four rounds.

The club also welcomed four members from Dalrod, who completed their own challenge in aid of Macmillan. They were Steve Johnson, Euan King, Jason Bookman and Dan Lane who successfully completed four rounds.