Lady Captain’s Day at Thorpe Wood was a scorcher

The heat was on for the lady members of Nene Park Golf Club as they helped Doreen Asher celebrate her Captain’s Day at Thorpe Wood.

Despite the sweltering conditions, all came through the 18-hole Texas Scramble competition in one piece with the Halfway House offering refreshments a major attraction.

Best dressed competitor Judy Hendry.

The winning team was Anne Curwen, Jayne Davis and Sue Saunders with Maggie Davey, Karen Martins and Kate Martin finishing second and Sue Matthews, Judy Hendry and Emma Lightbown third.

A fun prize was awarded to the ‘Best Dressed’ competitor and this was won by Judy Hendry in her Hawaiian attire!

In the evening the half yearly presentation of trophies won on the last six months and a dinner were held at The Farmers at Yaxley.

During the day and evening £190 was raised for the lady captain’s charity, Macmillan Cancer Care.

Trophies presented:

Winter Eclectic Gross winner – Ann Hawkins

Winter Eclectic Net winner – Margaret Seed

9 Hole League – Cath Hunt

Weekend Winter League - 1st Anne Curwen, 2nd Pam Davis, 3rd Christine Dixon

Golf Bell 3 Club – Cath Hunt

Queen Mother Cup – 1st Tae Gooding, 2nd Karen Martins, 3rd Angela Nichol

Memorial Trophy – 1st Mary Palmer, Runner-up – Elaine Frankham-Smith

Peugeot Coronation Foursomes _ Caron Lawson & Kate Martin

Suzanne Dickens Trophy – Overall winner Suzanne Jones

H/cap section 1-27 - 1st Doreen Asher, 2nd Sue Matthews

H’cap section 28-54 - 1st Barbara Caville, 2nd Pat Chadwick

Kerridge Cup – 1st Joyce Fisher, 2nd Christine Dixon

England Golf Individual Stableford - 1st Anne Curwen, 2nd Christine Dixon, 3rd Barbara Caville

Ping – Carol Alban & Barbara Caville

Lynne Simpson Salver – 1st Irene Watson, 2nd Pam Cox, 3rd Rebecca Core

Mo Hopkins Salver – Barbara Caville

Founders Gross – Ann Hawkins (Lady Gross Club Champion)

Founders Net – Vanessa Morris (Lady Net Club Champion)

Finally, a trophy was awarded to Barbara Bird for her hole-in-one achieved during a match at Toft.