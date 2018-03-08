It’s official! Peterborough Milton’s Tiger is Europe’s number one

Exciting Peterborough Milton Golf Club talent Robin Tiger Williams has made a superb start to 2018 and is number one in Europe as a result.

The 16 year-old star has moved to the top of the European Under 18 rankings after two fine performances in February tournaments.

He clinched a top 10 finish in the Portuguese Men’s Championship in Montado and then played fabulously to claim third spot in the Men’s Spanish Amateur Championship in La Manga.

In Portugal he shot rounds of 71, 70 and 73 before finishing with a blistering 67 for a 281 total. That was eight shots off first place, secured by Portugal’s Vitor Londot Lopes.

The Spanish Amateur Championship was a matchplay competition and Williams was a beaten semi-finalist. He lost on Sunday to English professional Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother Alex on the 19th.

Williams will be looking for more success in Europe when he crosses the Channel later this month to target a French title.

Williams has been named in the six-strong England boys’ squad to play in the French Boys’ championship at St Germain from 29 March to 2 April.

The boys will play both individually and in two teams for the Nations Cup.

Williams (16), who was in the winning Nations Cup team last year, will be in team one with 18 year-old Harry Goddard from Hertfordshire and Matthew Freeman (16) from Nottinghamshire.

Williams, a former Hampton Hargate School pupil, is this year looking to build on a memorable 2017 when he made his international debut and reached the semi-finals of the British Boys Amateur Championship.

He also finished third in the English Under 16 Open and fifth in the Under 18 Open and made his debut appearance in a professional tournament at the British Masters in October.

He competed alongside the likes of Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood at the Close House Golf Club in Northumberland and although he missed the cut he fired encouraging rounds of 71 and 73.

His first round included a beautiful birdie chip at the second and the highlight of his second round was an eagle three at the par five fifth.