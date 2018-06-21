Home winners in Burghley Park Open

Burghley Park pairings filled the top two places in the club’s Seniors Open Foursomes last week.
First place went to Bob Emmins and Paul Wilkinson with 46 points and runners-up were Peter Hickman and David Devlin on 44 points.
Third on 43 points were Gedney Hill’s Steve Steels and John George.
n Top local placing in the big Northamptonshire County Championship last week at Northampton Golf Club was Peterborough Milton’s Ian Wicks.
He finished eighth with a 148 total after firing rounds of 75 and 73.
The winner was Liam McNeela of Northants County with 139 73 and 66).
RESULTS ROUND-UP
Peterborough Milton
Seniors
Milton 6½, Luffenham Heath 1½ (Milton names only): Steve Moule/Graham Beer won 1 up; Mike Williamson/Mike Goodall won 2 up; Mick McKendrick/Rob Lakin lost 1 down; Trevor Harvey/Doug Lyne halved; Dave Longworth/Tony Dyer won 2 up; Keith Benson/Tony Wood won
1 up; Colin Shearman/Roy Chowings won 5&4; Brent Joyce/Malcolm Wakefield won 4&3.
Men
Midweek Medal: Division One - 1st Samuel Ludlow 77-6=71; 2 James Middleton 81-9=72; 3 Tom Streeton 82-9=73. Division Two - 1 Rylan Thomas 80-12=68; 2 David Pierre 86-13=73; 3 Steven Laud 86-12=74. Division Three - 1 Derek Coombes 89-16=73; 2 Steve Williams 102-24=78; 3 John Colville 97-17=80.
ELTON FURZE
Ladies
Midweek Medal: 1 K. Henderson 75; 2 A. Fray 77.
Men
June Medal: Division One - 1 S. Furzeland 67; 2 V. Brown 67. Division Two - 1 J. Spurgeon 69; 2 F. Mullinger 72. Division Three - 1 R. Hill 71; 2 A. Butler 72.
Seniors
Dot Chalmers Trophy: 1 S. Drury 40pts; 2 R. Watts 39pts.
MARCH
Ladies
Long Handicap: 1 Michal Simpson net 83; 2 Carole Wood net 85; 3 Jennifer Lamb net 94.
Medal: 1 Viv Snushall 78; 2 Emma Norman 78; 3 Jean Alterton 81; 4 Pam Wallis 81.
9 Hole Stableford: 1 Fiona Wood 18pts; 2 Maureen Pope 17pts; 3 Viv Snushall 15pts; 4 Jean Alterton 15pts.
GREETHAM VALLEY
Men
Southwell Salver: 1 Mick Turner 40pts; 2 James Ablett 39pts; 3 Graham Smith 39pts .
Midweek Medal : 1 Tom Haynes 78-9=69; 2 Ben Easson 79-7=72; 3 Rory Smith 77-5=72.
Ladies
LandOver Trophy: 1 Sue Wiles 37pts; 2 Bryony Batch 36pts; 3 Angela Wheeler 35pts.
Seniors
Medal: 1 John Crow 95-24= 71; 2 John Taylor 83-12=71; 3 Joe Ball 89-18=71 .
NENE PARK
Seniors
Nene Park 3½ , Middleton Hall 2½ (Nene Park names only): Barry Tyler/John Burborough halved; David Asher/Paul Hackney won 2&1; Jeff Core/Joe McIntyre won 3&1; Martin Gee/Trevor Hatley lost 4&3; Ray Palmer/Sandy Leslie won 3&2; Carson Steptoe/John Brown lost 2 down.
June Medal: Division One - 1 Sandy Leslie net 69; 2 Mike Wilson net 69; 3 Paul Clay net 71. Division Two - 1 Robin Cutler net 68; 2 David Smith net 69; 3 Les Hooper net 69.
Men
Club Championship Round One: 1 Nigel Jones net 67; 2 Simon Biggs net 69; 3 Daniel Seal net 70.
Ladies
Suzanne Dickens Trophy: Overall Winner - Suzanne Jones 43pts. H’cap range 1-27: 1 Doreen Asher 36pts, 2 Sue Matthews 35pts. H’cap range: 28-36: 1 Barbara Caville 38pts; 2 Pat Chadwick 36pts.