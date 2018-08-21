GOLF: Ryder Cup selection for Peterborough golfer

Have your say

A Peterborough golfer has been selected to play in the Ryder Cup.

Robin Tiger Williams, a 16 year-old Peterborough Milton Golf Club member, has today (August 21) learned he’s been picked to play for Europe in the Junior Ryder Cup.

Like the Ryder Cup, the Junior Ryder Cup is a biennial contest between Europe and America, but with each team consisting of six boys and six girls under the age of 18.

The tournament, first played in 1997, showcases the next generation of golfing stars and notable past participants include Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

This year’s event will take place on September 24 and 25 at Golf Disneyland in Paris.

Williams’ selection comes hot on the heels of a fine performance in the British Boys Amateur Open Championship. The former Hampton Hargate School pupil sat at the top of the leaderboard after the strokeplay section of the tournament.

PAST JUNIOR RYDER CUP RESULTS

1997 - Europe 7 USA 9

1999 - USA 1½ Europe 11½

2002 - Europe 9½ USA 2½

2004 - USA 3½ Europe 8½

2006 - Europe 6 USA 6

2008 - USA 22 Europe 2

2010 - Europe 10½ USA 13½

2012 - USA 14½ Europe 9½

2014 - Europe 8 USA 16

2016 - USA 15½ Europe 8½