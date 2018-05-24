GOLF ROUND-UP: Burghley pair going strong in Daily Mail Foursomes

Have your say

Burghley Park duo Nicky Plumtree and Jane Saggers continued their excellent progress in the national Daily Mail Foursomes knockout competition when defeating a Belton Park pairing 6 and 5 in the third round.

LOCAL RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Rutland Water 3, Milton 5 (Milton names only): Graham Beer/Tony Wood won 3 & 1; Jim Bragg/ Mike Goodall won 2 & 1; Don McFarlane/Terry Patrick lost 5 & 4; Martin Aherne/David Rager won 1 up; Pete Glover/Doug Lyne lost 3 & 2; Dave Longworth/Malcolm Wakefield won 2 & 1; Tony Dyer/Dave Reed won 1 up; Brent Joyce/Rob Lakin lost 2 & 1.

Milton 2.5, Stoke Rochford 5.5 (Milton names only): Graham Beer/Graham Goodall lost 4&2; Trevor Harvey/Mike Goodall lost 6&5; Mike Williamson/Tony Dyer lost 2 down; Jim Bragg/Doug Lyne lost 5&3; Terry Moon/Eddie Trevor won 1 up; Keith Benson/Stephen Croft halved; Colin Shearman/Peter Addison lost 1 down; Don McFarlane/Geoff Dunmore won 4&3.

Men

Woodcock Kirk Qualifier: 1 Stephen Smail/Simon Purkiss net 70; 2 Alan Peterkin/Ted Dunn net 71; 3 Nathan Holt/Phil Hughes net 71.

MARCH

Seniors

Trophy Qualifier Medal: 1 Roger Watts 90-24=66. Qualifiers - Roger Watts,Alan Hall

Mick Russell, Ken Pope, Doug Lamb, Darrell Ladds, Peter Southgate, Gary Brinn, John Farnsworth, Ken Leys, Paul Wood, Derek Wisbey, Peter Flint, Dave Henchley, Alan Yorke and John Taylor.

Stableford: 1 Alistair Hopkins 40pts; 2 Les Forrester 35pts; 3 Peter McAuliffe 34pts; 4 Roger Watts 32pts; 5 Darrell Ladds 32pts.

Papworth Hospital Cup: 1 Daryll Ladd 40pts; 2 Ken Pope 35pts; 3 Derek Wisbey 35pts.

Men

Huit Sheild: 1 Gary Neugebauer 72; 2 Lewis Ogden 78; 3 Ivan Roberts 80. Qualifiers - Gary Neugebauer, Lewis Ogden, Ivan Roberts, Nigel Goude , Les Forrester , Malcolm George , Chris Elliot and Gary Holmes.

Mottram Trophy: 1 Lewis Hearn 35pts; 2 Brian Newstead 35pts; 3 Steve Parrish 35pts; 4 Derek Wisbey 35pts.

Ladies

Ping Fourball Betterball: 1 Pam Wallis/Brenda Softley 35pts; 2 Lydia Molyneux/Emma Norman 34pts; 3 Gail Arnold/Margaret Butt 31pts.

Macmillan Stableford: 1 Fiona Wood 35pts; 2 Sandra Russell 33pts; 3 Ros Humphrey 28pts.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Golf Trust Stableford Day One: 1 O. Wentworth 39pts; 2 L. Johnson 32pts.

Golf Trust Stableford Day Two: 1 S. Pawson 35pts; 2 P. Hurley 34pts.

Men

Roll Up Medal: 1 J. Page 67; 2 J. Mackle 72.

Elton 2.5, Rutland County 3.5 (Elton Furze names first): P. Burgess lost to E. Cooper/J. Spinlove 4&3; N. Widdowsen/G. Britton halved with M. Durno/M. Clarke; T. Kane/R. Lockett lost to D. Palmer/F. Thibault 5&4; S. Roe/T. Watson beat C. Palmer/B. Ambrose 3&1; P. Tattersall/R. Hall lost to P. Drury/P. Sis 4&3; D. Pope/J. Roe beat R. Goss/D. Hibbs 8&7.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

May Medal: 1 Douglas Morrison 79-17=62; 2 Dean Wilkinson 77-10=67; 3 Stephen Wooldridge 83-16=67.

Ladies

May Medal: 1 Sophie Beardsall 74-2=72; 2 Gilly Grant 86-8=78; 3 Izzy Haughton 90-12=78.

Midweek Medal: 1 Rachel Southwell 97-27=70; 2 Janet Dandeker 95-24=71; 3 Pat Jamieson 86-14=72.

Seniors

Jubilee Trophy: 1 Kim Ng +3; 2 Keith Stafford +3; 3 David Aldred +3.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Memorial Trophy (for h’caps 30 and above – played over 8 holes at Orton Meadows): 1 Mary Palmer 17pts; 2 Elaine Franklin-Smith 16pts; 3 Barbara Caville 16pts.

Weekend Stableford: 1 Heather McCrae 35pts; 2 Vanessa Morris 35pts; 3 Christine Dixon 32pts.

Men

Two Course Competition TW & OM: 1 Mark Turnbull 74pts; 2 Colum Burke 71pts; 3 Chris Hewitt 70pts.

Seniors

May Medal: Division One: 1 Iain Caville net 69; 2 Joe McIntyre net 70; 3 Nigel Jones net 70. Division Two - 1 Nick Rowles net 71; 2 Andrew Kirkpatrick net 72; 3 Paul Lucas net 72.

BURGHLEY PARK

Ladies

Daily Mail Foursomes , third round: Nicky Plumtree/Jane Saggers beat Belton Park 6&5.

Ladies Quincentenary Stableford: 1 Anu Kumar 42pts.

Men

May Medal: Division One - 1 Scott Downie 71-5=66; 2 Adi Ward 72-4=68; 3 Sanjay Nithiyalingam 71-2=69. Division Two - 1 Dean Wilson 83-14=69; 2 Chris Quinn 83-13=70; 3 Paul Wallwork 82-11=71. Division Three - 1 Matt Payton 81-15=66; 2 Dave Gibson 86-15= 71; 3 James Wright 88-17=71.

May Stableford: Division One - 1 Darren Russon 41pts; 2 Sanjay Nithiyalingam 40pts; 3 Charlie Barwis 39pts. Division Two - 1 Dave Marsden 38pts; 2 Neil Harden 38pts; 3 Javan Argent 36pts. Division Three - 1 Tony Grant 39pts; 2 Stephen Cheeseman 38pts; 3 Chris Lees 36pts.

Sandy Gray-Smith Medal: 1 Rob McGarr 71-5=66.