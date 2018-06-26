EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Milton golfer selected for England

Peterborough Milton golfer Robin Tiger Williams has been picked for an England team to play in the European Championships next month.

The 16 year-old city star, who last week made the cut at the men’s Amateur Championship, has been named in the England boys team to play in the Czech Republic from July 10-14.

Three other England sides will be seeking European team championship glory at the same time but at other venues across Europe.

The England teams selected are:

European women’s team championship

Murhof Golf Club, Austria

Lianna Bailey, 21, Kirby Muxloe, Leicestershire

India Clyburn, 21, Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire

Annabell Fuller, 16, Roehampton, Surrey

Alice Hewson, 20, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

Lily-May Humphreys, 16, Stoke by Nayland, Essex

Sophie Lamb, 20, Clitheroe, Lancashire

European amateur team championship

Faldo course, A-ROSA Scharmützelsee, Germany

Todd Clements, 21, Braintree, Essex

David Hague, 21, Malton & Norton, Yorkshire

Matthew Jordan, 22, Royal Liverpool, Cheshire

Gian-Marco Petrozzi, 21, Trentham, Staffordshire

Nick Poppleton, 24, Wath, Yorkshire

Mitch Waite, 23, Filton, Gloucestershire

European girls’ team championship

Forsgårdens Golf Club, Sweden

Ebonie Lewis, 17, Long Ashton, Gloucestershire

Martha Lewis, 18, St George’s Hill, Surrey

Mimi Rhodes, 16, Burnham & Berrow, Somerset

Hannah Screen, 18, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire

Caitlin Whitehead, 15, Carus Green, Cumbria

Amelia Williamson, 18, Royal Cromer, Norfolk

European boys’ team championship

Kaskada Brno Golf Resort, Czech Republic

Barclay Brown, 17, Hallamshire, Yorkshire

Harry Goddard, 18, Hanbury Manor, Hertfordshire

Conor Gough, 15, Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire

Max Hopkins, 15, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire

Joe Pagdin, 16, Lake Nona, Florida, USA

Robin Williams, 16, Peterborough Milton, Northamptonshire