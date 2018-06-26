EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS: Milton golfer selected for England

Peterborough Milton golfer Robin Tiger Williams has been picked for an England team to play in the European Championships next month.
The 16 year-old city star, who last week made the cut at the men’s Amateur Championship, has been named in the England boys team to play in the Czech Republic from July 10-14.
Three other England sides will be seeking European team championship glory at the same time but at other venues across Europe.
The England teams selected are:
European women’s team championship
Murhof Golf Club, Austria
Lianna Bailey, 21, Kirby Muxloe, Leicestershire
India Clyburn, 21, Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire
Annabell Fuller, 16, Roehampton, Surrey
Alice Hewson, 20, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire
Lily-May Humphreys, 16, Stoke by Nayland, Essex
Sophie Lamb, 20, Clitheroe, Lancashire
European amateur team championship
Faldo course, A-ROSA Scharmützelsee, Germany
Todd Clements, 21, Braintree, Essex
David Hague, 21, Malton & Norton, Yorkshire
Matthew Jordan, 22, Royal Liverpool, Cheshire
Gian-Marco Petrozzi, 21, Trentham, Staffordshire
Nick Poppleton, 24, Wath, Yorkshire
Mitch Waite, 23, Filton, Gloucestershire
European girls’ team championship
Forsgårdens Golf Club, Sweden
Ebonie Lewis, 17, Long Ashton, Gloucestershire
Martha Lewis, 18, St George’s Hill, Surrey
Mimi Rhodes, 16, Burnham & Berrow, Somerset
Hannah Screen, 18, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire
Caitlin Whitehead, 15, Carus Green, Cumbria
Amelia Williamson, 18, Royal Cromer, Norfolk
European boys’ team championship
Kaskada Brno Golf Resort, Czech Republic
Barclay Brown, 17, Hallamshire, Yorkshire
Harry Goddard, 18, Hanbury Manor, Hertfordshire
Conor Gough, 15, Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire
Max Hopkins, 15, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire
Joe Pagdin, 16, Lake Nona, Florida, USA
Robin Williams, 16, Peterborough Milton, Northamptonshire