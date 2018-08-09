Emily shows the boys the way home

Have your say

Peterborough Milton members, including one of the fairer sex, figured prominently on the prizelist when 64 young golfers from all over the county took part in the club’s annual junior open.

Leading the way with victory in the net competition was Emily Horsted. The 18-handicapper finished with a 67 to pip clubmate Rylan Thomas (76-9=67) on countback.

The victorious Milton B team of Rylan Thomas, Sam Balaam and Jacob Williams.

Emily also collected the James Berry Memorial Trophy which is awarded for the best net score by a Milton player and is named after a former junior captain who was killed in a motorbike accident five years ago at the age of 18.

The best gross score of 75 came from Beadlow Manor’s Jamie Gibbons followed by Kettering’s Ashleigh Critchley and Milton’s Thomas (both 67).

Thomas was a member of the winning team - Milton B - along with Sam Balaam and Jacob Williams.

Emily followed up her success at Milton with another fine performance in a top national competition on Monday.

The youngsters who took part in a nine-hole academy competition at the Peterborough Milton Junior Open.

She took part in the prestigious Abraham Trophy competition at Lyme Regis Golf Club, Dorset, and finished runner-up in an event to find the country’s most improved girl golfer.

Twenty girls qualified on the basis of handicap reduction and Emily, who was cut to 16 after her Milton Junior Open exploits, fired an 85-16=69 to finish one shot behind four-handicapper Ashleigh Critchley, the Northamptonshire girls champion from Kettering.

n Peterborough Milton’s high-flying junior Robin Tiger Williams reached the last 16 in the English Amateur Championship at Formby Golf Club.

Out of a field of 285 golfers, 16 year-old Williams comfortably qualified for the matchplay stages by shooting rounds of 71 and 70 for 13th place.

Ramsey club champion Martin Hollands (right) with club captain Terry Cripps.

Then he enjoyed two cracking wins against Harry Butler from Chigwell Golf Club 4&3 and George Saunders from Meon Valley Golf & Country Club 5&4 before losing out to Angus Flanagan (St George’s Hill). Flanagan finished with a run of birdies - on the 15th to get to one up, on the 17th to halve the hole, and on the 18th to win 2up.

Today (Thursday) Williams is in the England Boys team defending their Home Internationals title at Royal Dornoch.

n One-handicapper Joe Lippett won Burghley Park’s 36-hole club championship for the fourth time with a 141 total (68 and 73).

That was 11 shots clear of his nearest challenger, last year’s champion Sanjay Nithiyalingam.

Burghley Park club champion Joe Lippett (left) and net champion Rob Baker.

Rob Baker (9) returned the best net score of 136, one shot ahead of runner-up Jorge Tinoco (8).

The ladies club championship was won by 12-handicapper Nicky Plumtree for the third year in a row with a total of 181 (91 and 90).

Michelle Powell (16) was second with 182 (91 and 91) while the best net total of 148 belonged to Sara Harris (30).

n Martin Hollands took the top prize in the men’s club championship at Ramsey.

The one-handicapper had a 149 gross and took the title by a shot from three-handicapper Glenn Cripps.

The best net score of 137 was returned by Brian Morgan playing off 16.

Burghley Park ladies club champion Nicky Plumtree (left) with net winner Sara Harris.

n Teenage talent Tilly Garfoot has been crowned ladies champion at Spalding. The 15-year-old, who plays off eight, had a gross 159.

n Ellie Haughton won the Greetham Valley junior club championship, just beating Joe Sargood by one with her score of 153.

In the net competition Connor Mousley (34) had a comfortable win with an aggregate of 134 followed by Archie Curtis (28) on 137.