Ellie keeps her Lincolnshire county crown

It was a good day for Greetham Valley Golf Club at the Lincolnshire Junior County Championships at Spalding.

Ellie Haughton retained the girls title while 13 year-old Isabella Condie won the trophy for the most improved junior and Yasmin Bass won the prize for the girls 13-hole competition.

Burghley Park’s Sanjay Nithiyalingam was fifth in the boys championship with rounds of 76 and 78.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors

Stableford: Division One - 1 D. Pope 36pts; 2 F. Mullinger 32pts. Division Two - 1 D. Gibb 34pts; 2 S. Dury 32pts. Division Three - 1 F. Barber 36pts; 2 T. Jones 32pts.

Rudkin Salver: 1 S. Dibble/P. Bolden 44pts; 2 J. Ross/R. L. Hall 42pts.

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 M. Forge net 74; 2 T. Cummings net 75.

Ladies

Elton Furze 3, Peterborough Milton 1 (Eltin Furze names first): J. Walters/L. King halved with R. Cuthbert/A. Lowery; J. Elliott/J. Ross halved with K. Trevor/l. McFarlane; L. Johnson/D. Franklin beat C. Hunt/A. Dewhurst 2 up; O. Wentworth/L. Titheridge beat L. Gill/E. Mankelow 3&2.

Paul Montier Trophy: 1 A. Cousins 69; 2 R. Bunnage 70.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Qualifying Competition: 1 Adam Smith 43pts; 2 David Bull 43pts; 3 James Langdon 40pts.

Ladies

Pat Holloway Trophy: 1 Pat Jamieson 35pts; 2 Sophie Beardsall 34pts; 3 Angela Wheeler 32pts.

Midweek Qualifier: 1 Peggy Smith 33pts; 2 Bryony Batch 32pts; 3 Margaret Littlemore 32pts.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 Matthew Reed 44pts; 2 Chris Savage 35pts; 3 Christopher Lightfoot 35pts. Division Two - 1 Andy Izod 35pts; 2 Sean Johnston 34pts; 3 Hamish Leeds 34pts. Division Three - 1 Steve Williams 43pts; 2 Michael Raftis 37pts; 3 Peter Hume 34pts.

Ladies

Coronation Trophy: 1 Jade Roberts 64; 2 Janet Seconde 74.

May Weekend Medal: 1 Janet Goodall 72; 2 Elaine Mankelow 77.

May Weekday Medal: 1 Sandra Stout 72; 2 Phyl Cook 74.

Fourball Betterball Trophy: 1 Christine MaCleod /Jannette Hill 45pts; 2 Carol Dunn/ Linda Gill 42pts.

Coronation Foursomes: 1 Marion Cox/Ann Parkin 35pts; 2 Suezanne Evans/Helen Crawford 33pts; 3 Sandra Stout/Lesley McFarlane 32pts

NENE PARK

Men

9 Hole Evening Summer League: Division One - 1 Anant Maher net 34; 2 Michael Marot net 36; 3 Martin Gee net 37. Division Two - 1 Stuart Evans net 34; 2 Michael Brooks net 36; 3 Iain Caville nett 37.

P’boro Mini Golf Summer League: Division One - 1 Mark Turnbull 36pts; 2 Michael Marot 36pts; 3 Lucas Bickers 35pts. Division Two - 1 Michael Brooks 44pts; 2 Minas Kassam 41pts; 3 Stuart Evans 31pts.

Ladies

Monthly Stableford: 1 Karen Martins 41pts; 2 Jayne Davis 37pts; 3 Sue Matthews 33pts.