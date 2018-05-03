Brown safely through to the big PGA Professional final

Have your say

Top city golfer Stuart Brown safely made his way through to the big £78,000 Titleist & FootJoy PGA Professional Championship final on Tuesday.

The Thorpe Wood professional was playing in the qualifier at Gog Magog and fired a two-under-par 70 for sixth place. The top 14 made it through to the final which will be staged at Little Aston Golf Club in Sutton Coldfield between July 24-27.

Brown’s round included an eagle three at the fourth.

The winner, who received a cheque for £500, with a round of 67 was Chris Cutchie from Colchester.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

MARCH

Ladies

Coronation Foursomes: 1 Jean Alterton/Shona Kent 31pts.

9 hole Stableford: 1 Viv Snushall 16pts; 2 Pam Wallis 14pts.

Medal: 1 Jean Alterton net 80; 2 Pam Wallis net 86; 3 Emma Norman net 86.

Addie Sole Rosebowl : 1 Jean Mcauliffe; 2 Gail Arnold; 3 Carolyn Morton.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Peterborough Milton 3, Oundle 5 (Milton names first) - Steve Moule/Terry Moon lost to R. Rata/P. Izod 2&1; Stuart Mackenzie/Tony Dyer lost to J. Homer/P. Rice 3&1; Mick McKendrick/Peter Parkin lost to D. Reardon/M. Thompson 3&1; Graham Beer/Don McFarlane beat R. Derby/M. Jennings 2 up; Mike Williamson/Graham Goodall beat J. Johnson/C. Swan 2 up; Rob Lakin/Terry Locks beat R. Hankins/P. Houghton 2&1; Doug Lyne/Sut Panchi lost to S. Black/B. Ward 2&1; Brent Joyce/Eddie Trevor lost to J. Finlayson/T. Brant 1 down.

Men

President’s Cup qualifier: 1 Neil Galjaard 85-14=71; 2 Alex James 88-17=71; 3 John Deakin 78-6=72.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Coronation Foursomes: 1 Anita Cordery/Anna Fray 35pts; 2 Sue Pawson/Pauline Hurley 34pts.

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 A. Scott net 69: 2 M. Nkana net 70.

McIntyre Hudson Pairs: 1 M. Doody/D. Holland 64; 2 T. Bond/C. Harbisher 64.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Mixed

Rover Cup: 1 Tracy Holden 43pts; 2 Yasmin Bass 40pts; 3 Rachel Southwell 38pts.

Ladies

Midweek Stableford Qualifier: 1 Dee Hinch 34pts; 2 Kathy Horner 30pts; 3 Valda Austin 30pts..

Men

Midweek Stableford Qualifier: 1 Paul Thwaites 38pts; 2 Neil Lowndes 37pts; 3 Ralph Clarke 36pts.

Seniors

Texas Scramble: 1 John Taylor/Derek Mault/Eddy Montgomery net 66.3; 2 Peter Wood/Mike Guy/Paul Thurman net 76.0; 3 Keith Godwin/Robert Birch / Martin Jeffery net 77.4.

NENE PARK

Seniors

Nene Park 4, Old Nene 2 (Nene Park names only): David Asher/ Peter Cudbertson won 4&2; Terry Leverton/Robin Yeomans won 1up; Bob Morris/Doreen Asher won 4&3; Dudley Van-Kerro/Anne Curwen won 6&5; Jim Pagan/Alan Smith lost 3&1; Joe McIntyre/Bill Hennigan lost 3&2.

Nene Park 1, Brampton 5 (Nene Park names only): David Asher/Carson Steptoe lost 3&2; Iain Caville/Bill Hennigan lost 4&2; Jim Pagan/Joe McIntyre won 1 up; Bob Morris/Will Penney lost 4&2; Nigel Jones/Paul Hackney lost 1 down

Barry Orgill/Ray Palmer lost 2&1.

April Medal: Division One - John Hickling net 68; 2 John Holoran net 70; 3 David Asher net 72. Division Two - 1 Robert Cutler net 69; 2 Robin Yeomans net 72; 3 Peter Cudbertson net 76.

Orton Meadows Summer League: 1 Bill Hennigan 36pts; 2 Bill Rust 34pts; 3 Bob Morris 34pts.

Kia Trophy Stableford: 1 Paul Lucas 39pts; 2 Ray Palmer 34pts; 3 Jeff Core 34pts.

Juniors

CAGU Junior League Division One: Nene Park 3, Gog Magog 3 (Nene Park names only): Dan Clarke lost 7&6; Lucas Bickers lost 4&3 ; Corey Dann won 2&1; Callum Campbell lost 6&5; Tyler Burr won 1 up; Alisdair Large won 2 up .

Ladies

April Stableford: 1 Rebecca Core 31pts; 2 Jayne Davis 31pts; 3 Sue Matthews 31pts.

Men

Sturgeons Decorators Trophy: 1 Carl Fisher 38pts; 2 Kevin Peck 37pts; 3 Mark Tyler 36pts

9 Hole Evening League: Division One - 1 Nigel Jones net 37; 2 Anant Maher net 37; 3 Neil Crees net 38. Division Two - 1 Jamie Homewood net 36; 2 Gary Scotcher net 37; 3 Column Burke net 39.

3 Club Competition (Orton Meadows): 1 Jamie Homewood 34pts; 2 Mark Turnbull 33pts; 3 Chris Hewitt 32pts.