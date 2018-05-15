BREAKING NEWS: Peterborough teenager Tiger selected for a Great Britain & Ireland squad

Milton Golf Club member Robin ‘Tiger’ Williams has been selected in a provisional 20-man Great Britain and Ireland squad for the prestigious St Andrews Trophy match against Continental Europe in Finland later this year.

Williams (16) is the youngest member of a squad that will be trimmed down to 12 players before the contest at Linna Golf Club on July 26 & 27.

The St Andrews Trophy is contested every two years by leading amateur players in non-Walker Cup years. It was a draw when last held in 2016.

It’s a first men’s international call-up for Williams who has represented the GB & Ireland boys team.

Williams, who intends to work his way through the US College Golf system, is now back in Peterborough preparing for exams.

He has already made a name for himself in English golf. Last year he was invited to take part in the British Masters European Tour event in Newcastle when he finished four over par for two rounds.