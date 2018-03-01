Adam the ace in the pack in Benidorm

Whittlesey golfer Adam Wales was the ace in the pack during a Dogsthorpe society’s trip to the Melia Villaitana complex in Benidorm, Spain, last weekend.

Wales recorded his first ever hole-in-one at the 117-metre downhill 12th on the Poniente course with a well-struck 9-iron on his way to taking the champions’ trophy with the best four-round total, sparking lengthy celebrations in Benidorm on Saturday night.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Midweek Stableford: 1 Hugo Laffey 36pts; 2 David Gregg 35pts; 3 Paul Showler 34pts.

Ladies

Midweek Winter League Blue Division: 1 Carol Dunn/Elaine Mankelow (after a play-off, finishing on the 21st hole); 2 Ann Dewhurst/Phyl Cook.

Winter Waltz: 1 Elaine Mankelow/Gill Day/Ella Reed 62pts; 2 Ann Nicholls/Suzanne Evens/Margret Gamble 62pts.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Daily Mail Foursomes Ladies: Sue Pawson/Anna Fray beat Christine Wright/Carla Fogerty (Oundle) 4&2.

Seniors

Texas Scramble: 1 Burgess/Britton/Pike 63.9; 2 Livingstone/Bayliss/Mayho 64.5.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Winter Order of Merit: 1 Daniel Kettle 42pts; 2 John Peyser 39pts; 3 Gary Evans 37pts. Ladies

Order of Merit: 1 Yasmin Bass 35pts; 2= Sophie Beardsall and Margaret Littlemore 31pts; 4 Pat Jamieson 30pts; 5 Pat Jones 30pts.

Midweek stableford: 1 Liz Haughton 33pts; 2 Pat Dawson 33pts; 3 Kay Ropson 31pts.

Seniors

Texas Scramble: 1 Bernie Bell/Eddy Montgomery /Terry Jones net 62.3; 2 David Nicol/John Morfee/Peter Wood 63.6; 3 David Aldred/Mike Hoye/Mike Maffei 65.0

NENE PARK

Ladies

Orton Meadows Stableford: 1 Karen Martins 37pts; 2 Barbara Caville 35pts; 3 Anne Curwen 35pts.

Winter League 9 holes Stableford: 1 Anne Curwen 17pts; 2 Cath Hunt 16pts; 3 Vanessa Morris 16pts

Orton Meadows Winter Stableford: 1 Pam Davis 36pts; 2 Karen Martins 33pts; 3 Pam Cox 33pts.

Seniors

February Stableford: Division One - 1 Barry Tyler 37pts; 2 Thomas Whittle 36pts; 3 Brian Cox 35pts. Division Two: 1 Thomas Jessop 36pts; 2 John Young 33pts; 3 Robert Cutler 32pts.

Men

Serpentine Green Winter League: 1 Damien Evans 36pts; 2 Ian Phillips 36pts; 3 Brendan Scally 36pts.