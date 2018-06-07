A magnificent seven for the young marvels from Milton

Have your say

Thirty-six holes at Oundle Golf Club can prove to be a very testing experience but Peterborough Milton’s young junior squad passed the test with flying colours last week.

Nineteen of them took it on in the Northants County Junior Championships and they brought home one team trophy and an impressive six individual prizes.

Shivani Karthikeyan.

The boys competition was actually dominated by Northants County Golf Club and was won in fine style by Charlie Salter, who was four under par for the 36 holes after firing rounds of 71 and 69.

But Milton were top dogs when it came down to net scores.

Eight-handicapper Jacob Williams had the best Under 14 net return with scores of 75 and 71 and Harry Smith, who plays off 19, was first in the Under 12 age group with a 76 and a sizzling second round of 63.

And Oliver Clark (20 handicap) claimed the runner-up trophy in the overall net stakes with his sub par rounds of 68 and 67 .

Emily Horsted.

The Milton girls also got in on the prizewinning act.

Pride of place went to Shivani Kartikeynan, who was declared girls net champion over the 36 holes with rounds of 72 and 71 playing off 18.

And completing a wonderful day’s work on the individual trophy front, 19-handicapper Emily Horsted was best Under 14 net scorer with 82 and 69 and Hannah Talbot (17 handicap) best Under 16 with 73 and 75. Talbot was also in the victorious Milton team that won the Shoe and Leather Trophy for the best net team score along with Ollie Clark and Rajeev Rajani.

Milton’s Northants Junior Championship scores

Hannah Talbot.

BOYS

BEST GROSS AM

1 Charlie Salter (Northants Co) 71

Milton scores

Harry Smith.

10= Charlie Armitage 81

10= Michael Wood 81

10= Samuelk Ludlow 81

16 Jacob Williams 83

21 Samuel Balaam 87

22 Oliver Clark 88

Jacob Williams.

26= Morgan Creswell 92

26= Rylan Thomas 92

29= Euan Herson 93

29= Kai Raymond 93

32 Harry Smith 95

35= Rajeev Rajani 98

37 Adam O’Brien 99

BEST GROSS PM

1 Charlie Salter (Northants Co) 69

Milton scores

8= Michael Wood 77

10= Jacob Williams 79

13 Harry Smith 82

16 Charlie Armitage 84

20= Kai Raymnond 87

20= Samuel Balaam 87

20= Euan herson 87

20= Oliver Clark 87

25= Rylan Thomas 88

25= Adam O’Brien 88

32 Morgan Cresswell 93

33 Rajeev Rajani 96

39 Samuel Ludlow N/R

BEST NET AM

1 Mark Stockdale (Overstone) 75-14=61

Milton scores

2 Oliver Clark 88-20-68

7= Morgan Cresswell 92-19=73

11= Charlie Armitage 81-7=74

16= Euan Herson 93-18=75

16= Michael Wood 81-6=75

16= Jacob Williams 83-8=75

21= Kai Richmond 93-17=76

21= Harry Smith 95-19=76

21= Rajeev Rajani 98-22=76

21= Samuel Ludlow 81-5=76

28 Samuel Balaam 87-10=77

35 Rylan Thomas 92-12=80

40 Adam O.Brien 99-14=85

BEST NET PM

1 Harry Smith (Milton) 82-19=63

Other Milton scores

2 Oliver Clark 87-20=67

4= Euan Herson 87-18=69

8= Kai Raymond 87-17=70

10= Jacob Williams 79-8=71

10= Michael Wood 77-6=71

19= Morgan Cresswell 93-19=74

19= Rajeev Rajani 96-22=74

19= Adam O’Brien 88-14=74

24 Rylan Thomas 88-12=76

29= Charlie Armitage 84-7=77

29= Samuel Balaam 87-10=77

39 Samuel Ludlow N/R

GIRLS

BEST GROSS AM

1 Harriet Billson (Northants Co) 79

Milton scores

7 Jade Roberts 89

8 Shivani Karthikeyan 90

14 Emily Horsted 101

18 Ellie Horsted 118

BEST GROSS PM

1 Ellie Darnell (Wellingborough) 75

Milton scores

6 Emily Horsted 88

7 Shivani Karthikeyan 89

12 Jade Roberts 98

BEST NET AM

1 Shivani Karthikeyan (Milton) 90-18=72

Other Milton scores:

15 Jade Roberts 89-8=81

16= Ellie Horsted 118-36=82

16= Emily Horsted 101-19=82

BEST NET PM

1 Emily Horsted (Milton) 88-19=69

Other Milton scores

3 Shivani Karthikeyan 89-18=71

17 Jade Roberts 98-8=90

n It’s all change at Elton Furze Golf Club this year.

For the first time in a decade there’s a new name on the ladies club championship trophy.

For the last 10 years it’s been Alex Banham dominating the 36-hole competition. But this year she was absent from the field and that allowed Liz Johnson to cash in.

Fourteen-handicapper Johnson recorded rounds of 96 and 90 to win by a shot from Sue Pawson.

There is also a new men’s champion in the shape of five-handicap member Richard Hingston, who claimed the honours with a 72 and 78.

He also won by just one shot from Adam Scott.

n Top city golfer Stuart Brown finished sixth in the latest event on the East PGA circuit - the Crews Hill Golf Club Pro-Am in Enfield.

He fired a one-under par 69 - a round that included four birdies - and finished four shots behind the winner, Robert Coles of Maylands Golf & Country Club.

Golf results

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Peterborough Milton 4, Ramsey 4 (Milton names first): Steve Moule/Mick McKendrick halved with Bill Charlton/Sam Surman; Trevor Harvey/Mike Goodall lost to Terry Cripps/Chris Bateman 2&1; Don McFarlane/Peter Addison lost to Richard Mantle/Alan Duke 3&2; Keith Benson/Graham Goodall halved with John Bartram/Colin Mann; Mike Williamson/Eddie Trevor halved with Peter Topham/David Youles; Peter Glover/Sut Panchi beat John Dunham/Peter Ridgeon 4&3; Martin Ahearne/Keith Worth beat Mike King/Chris Mann 3&2; Brent Joyce/Roy Chowings halved with Phil Murfitt/Adrian Molloy.

Men

June Medal/Coltman Salvers Pro-am: Division One - 1 Gary Noye 72-5=67; 2 Simon Purkiss 73-4=69; 3 Chris Savage 70-0=70. Division Two - 1 Evan Bosman 78-11=67; 2 Sean Johnston 80-13=67; 3 James Piggott 83-13=70. Division Three - 1 Paul Fredericks 79-14=65; 2 Alex Thurlow 82-15=67; 3 Pep Liguori 85-15=70. Division Four - 1 Araz Massraf 104-28=76; 2 Gerald McCay 97-19=78; 3 Roy McClean 97-19=78.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Club Championship: 1 R. Hingston 150; 2 A. Scott 151. Best net - 1 R. Hingston 140; 2 R. L. Hall 142.

Jock Stuart Cup, Elton Furze 2, Saffron Walden 1 (Elton Furze names only): C. Bayliss/C. ackson lost 4&1; G. Walters/P. Bolden won 4&1; P. Kelly/D. Clarke won 3&1.

Spring Am-Am: 1 Butcher/Leneghan/Bond/Harbisher 124; 2 Farrance/Woods/Brown/Young 124.

Mixed

Elton Furze 4, Ramsey 2 (Elton Furze names first): J. Walters/P. Burgess beat L. Carlton/T. Cripps 1 up; M. Smith/D. Pope beat M. Mills/M. Robinson 2 up; O. Wentworth/P. Eustace beat D. Clitheroe/S. Bradley 1 up; J. Ross/R. Wentworth lost to N. Smith/J. Harris 1 down; M. Cook/D. Smith beat H. Suswain/B. Carlton 7&6; J. Elliott/T. Kane lost to C. Harris/B. Suswain 2&1.

Ladies

Club Championship: 1 L. Johnson 186; 2 S. Pawson 187. Best net - 1 M. Cook 156; 2 L. Johnson 158

Ping Fourball: 1 M. Steel/T. Crighton 42pts; 2 K. Henderson/O. Wentworth 40pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

June Medal: 1 Gareth Tarrant 86-19=67; 2 Chris Waterhouse 78-11=67; 3 Harry Sargood 79-12=67.

Midweek Medal: 1 Dave Chisholm 88-23=65; 2 Richard Wilson 76-8=68; 3 Darren Child 74-5=69.

Ladies

June Medal: 1 Isabella Condie 80-19=71; 2 Sophie Beardsall 73-1=72; 3 Jackie Friend 94-18=76.

Over 60s: 1 Sandra Begy 37pts; 2 Jill Canning 37pts; 3 Chris Edwards 36pts.

9-hole Stableford: 1 Sue Brand 19pts; 2 Stephanie Craft 17pts; 3 Susie Ellis 14pts.

9-hole Competition: 1 Hazel Hinch 20pts; 2 Bev Dolman 20pts; 3 Gilly Grant 17pts.

Seniors

Medal: 1 Jim McGee 78-12=66; 2 Radley Wardhaugh 90-19=71; 3 Eddy Montgomery 81-9=72.

Stan Houlden Trophy: 1 John Taylor 41pts; 2 Neil Lowndes 39pts; 3 Tim Howlett 37pts.

NENE PARK

Seniors

Nene Park 3, Meridian 3 (Nene Park names only): Mike Wilson/ Bill Hennigan lost 2 down; David Asher/Joe McIntyre won 2&1; Barry Orgill/Arthur Manners won 3&2; John Brown/Dudley van Kerro lost 2&1; Paul Hackney/Carson Steptoe lost 2 down; Ray Palmer/David Flynn won 3&2.

Men

Thorpe Wood June Medal: Division One - 1 Anant Maher net 68; 2 Kallon Rawlings net 69; 3 Stuart Randall net 69. Division Two - 1 Gary Scotcher net 66; 2 Stuart Evans net 68; 3 Iain Caville net 69.