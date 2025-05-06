From Kabul to Peterborough: Fatema’s Fight for Freedom and Football

She brings a story of extraordinary courage, determination, and hope — and a fierce commitment to making football a safe and welcoming space for Refugee and Muslim girls across the UK.

At just 23 years old, Fatema has lived through things many of us can barely imagine. Born and raised in Afghanistan, she was a proud player for the Afghanistan Women's National Team — until the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 shattered dreams and put lives at risk. Simply being a female footballer was now an act of resistance — and one that came with terrifying consequences.

“I remember the fear,” Fatema has shared in quiet, tearful conversations. “We weren’t safe. We had to hide. We couldn’t even leave the house freely anymore.”

Trapped in Pakistan with her family, her life in limbo, it was former Afghan international and human rights advocate Khalida Popal who helped Fatema escape to safety — a journey that eventually brought her to Peterborough, and back to the game she loves.

Now settled in the UK, Fatema is using her lived experience to give back. She's the driving force behind the Girl Power Peterborough Squad, a brand-new indoor futsal programme for Refugee and Muslim girls aged 12–14. With the support of Northamptonshire FA, Netherton United FC, and global non-profit Girl Power, the project kicks off on 12th May at the Focus Centre in Peterborough.

Led entirely by women, with Fatema as Head Coach, the sessions will offer a safe, welcoming space for girls who often face cultural and systemic barriers to sport. Fatema, who also teaches PE at Iqra Academy, is on hand to support with sports hijabs, answer questions, and mentor each girl who walks through the door.

“I know what it feels like to be scared, to be alone, to have your future taken away. But I also know what football can give back — strength, joy, friendship. I want other girls like me to feel that too.”

Fatema’s journey has also taken her into the FA Leadership Academy and the Girl Power Leadership Academy, equipping her with the tools to inspire others on and off the pitch. Her passion has already brought new friendships, support, and joy — especially through her playing role at Netherton United FC, where she’s found a second family.

As this project launches, the hope is clear: that this is just the beginning of a wave of change — a new generation of Muslim and Refugee girls stepping into sport, feeling seen, supported, and strong.

➡ Sessions start 12th May at the Focus Centre, Peterborough

💬 For girls aged 12–14 from Refugee or Muslim backgrounds

Fatema playing for Afghanistan Women's National Football team